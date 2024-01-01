Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository

VMCloak is a tool for creating and preparing Virtual Machines for Cuckoo Sandbox.
This repository comprises scripts, signatures, and additional IOCs of our blog posts at the telekom.com blog as well as of our Twitter account. 2021-05-17: Let’s set ice on fire: Hunting and detecting IcedID infections (IcedID) 2021-07-14: LOCKDATA Auction – Another leak marketplace showing the recent shift of ransomware operators (CryLock) 2021-09-14: Flubot's Smishing Campaigns under the Microscope (Flubot/Teabot) 2021-10-29: #YARA rule for hunting XOR encrypted #PlugX / #Korplug payloads(PlugX) 2022-01-14: #100DaysOfYara Detect Hacktools that modify RDP settings (Hacktools) 2022-03-11: SystemBC YARA rule and extractor (SystemBC) 2022-03-18: #100DaysOfYara Detect Vatet Loader in backedoored Rufus([Defray777])(https://github.com/telekom-security/malware_analysis/tree/main/defray777) 2022-09-02: Raspberry Robin(IOCs)
VMCloak is a tool for creating and preparing Virtual Machines for Cuckoo Sandbox.
A wordlist to bruteforce for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities
Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures.
A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections.
Platform for uploading, searching, and downloading malware samples.
A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.