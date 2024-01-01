Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository Logo

This repository comprises scripts, signatures, and additional IOCs of our blog posts at the telekom.com blog as well as of our Twitter account. 2021-05-17: Let’s set ice on fire: Hunting and detecting IcedID infections (IcedID) 2021-07-14: LOCKDATA Auction – Another leak marketplace showing the recent shift of ransomware operators (CryLock) 2021-09-14: Flubot's Smishing Campaigns under the Microscope (Flubot/Teabot) 2021-10-29: #YARA rule for hunting XOR encrypted #PlugX / #Korplug payloads(PlugX) 2022-01-14: #100DaysOfYara Detect Hacktools that modify RDP settings (Hacktools) 2022-03-11: SystemBC YARA rule and extractor (SystemBC) 2022-03-18: #100DaysOfYara Detect Vatet Loader in backedoored Rufus([Defray777])(https://github.com/telekom-security/malware_analysis/tree/main/defray777) 2022-09-02: Raspberry Robin(IOCs)

