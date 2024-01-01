Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository comprises scripts, signatures, and additional IOCs of our blog posts at the telekom.com blog as well as of our Twitter account. 2021-05-17: Let’s set ice on fire: Hunting and detecting IcedID infections (IcedID) 2021-07-14: LOCKDATA Auction – Another leak marketplace showing the recent shift of ransomware operators (CryLock) 2021-09-14: Flubot's Smishing Campaigns under the Microscope (Flubot/Teabot) 2021-10-29: #YARA rule for hunting XOR encrypted #PlugX / #Korplug payloads(PlugX) 2022-01-14: #100DaysOfYara Detect Hacktools that modify RDP settings (Hacktools) 2022-03-11: SystemBC YARA rule and extractor (SystemBC) 2022-03-18: #100DaysOfYara Detect Vatet Loader in backedoored Rufus([Defray777])(https://github.com/telekom-security/malware_analysis/tree/main/defray777) 2022-09-02: Raspberry Robin(IOCs)