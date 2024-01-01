Aggregator of FireHOL IP lists with HTTP-based API service and Python client package.
This repository contains various publicly-available documents and notes related to APT, sorted by year, making it easier for automation. For more detailed information on specific malware samples, refer to the individual reports. To contribute new reports, please create a new issue on the repository. Check the README for additional information.
Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness.
Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats.
A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction.
Official repository of YARA rules for threat detection and hunting
Repository with projects for photo and video hashing, content moderation, and signal exchange.