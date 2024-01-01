siem

Logrythm Axon

A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
siemcloud-nativesecurity-analyticsincident-responselog-managementcompliance
FortiAI

FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningsecurity-operationssiemsoarautomation
Metasploit

A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
metasploitpenetration-testingvulnerability-managementincident-responsesiemedr
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityxdrsiemsecurity-operationsthreat-intelligenceai-powered-security
syslog-ng

A log management solution that optimizes SIEM performance, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, and meets compliance requirements.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
log-managementsiemcompliancebig-datalog-collection
Mature SIEM Environment for SOAR Implementation

A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.

Security Operations
Free
siemsoar
OODA-driven SOC Strategy

Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.

Guides and eBooks
Free
siemsoaredrincident-responseendpoint-securitycyber-security
LogESP

A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
siemlog-managementforensicsrisk-managementpythondjango
Splunk Attack Data Repository

Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsesplunksiemmac-osoperating-system
Alien Vault Ossim

AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
asset-inventoryvulnerability-assessmentintrusion-detectionsiem
Elastic Security

Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
securityobservabilityelasticsearchaisiemedrcloud-security
Sigma

Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingthreat-detectionsiemsecurity-toolssecurity-analysis
IBM QRadar

IBM QRadar is a SIEM solution for real-time threat detection.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
siemsecurity-information-and-event-managementthreat-detectionreal-time-monitoring
RedELK

RedELK enhances Red Team operations with SIEM capabilities to monitor and alert on Blue Team activities.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
blue-teamred-teamsiemsecurity-information-and-event-managementincident-responsethreat-hunting
phpMyAdmin Honeypot

A web honeypot tool for detecting and monitoring potential attacks on phpMyAdmin installations.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotapachesiem
Panther Detections

A collection of detections for Panther SIEM with detailed setup instructions.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
siemsecurity-operationssecurity-automation
Graylog

Graylog offers advanced log management and SIEM capabilities to enhance security and compliance across various industries.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-aggregationlog-analysislog-managementsiemsecurity-information-and-event-managementincident-response
Alterix

Converts Sigma and Yara rules to CRYPTTECH's SIEM query language.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
sigmayarasiemsecurity-operations