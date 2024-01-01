18 tools and resources
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.
A log management solution that optimizes SIEM performance, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, and meets compliance requirements.
A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.
Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.
Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.
Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.
Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats.
IBM QRadar is a SIEM solution for real-time threat detection.
RedELK enhances Red Team operations with SIEM capabilities to monitor and alert on Blue Team activities.
A web honeypot tool for detecting and monitoring potential attacks on phpMyAdmin installations.
A collection of detections for Panther SIEM with detailed setup instructions.
Graylog offers advanced log management and SIEM capabilities to enhance security and compliance across various industries.
Converts Sigma and Yara rules to CRYPTTECH's SIEM query language.