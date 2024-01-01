NEW

FortiAI 0 ( 0 ) FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learningsecurity-operationssiemsoarautomation

Sigma 0 ( 0 ) Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats. Threat Management Free threat-huntingthreat-detectionsiemsecurity-toolssecurity-analysis