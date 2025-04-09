With Secure Elements Platform

WithSecure Elements Cloud is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that combines software and services to provide end-to-end protection for businesses. The platform follows a modular approach, allowing organizations to select specific security capabilities based on their needs. The platform consists of several key components: 1. Exposure Management - A proactive solution focused on predicting and preventing breaches against company assets and business operations. 2. Extended Detection and Response (XDR) - A unified solution that protects modern IT environments with preventive controls and AI-powered tools. 3. Co-Security Services - Including options like Co-Monitoring (24/7 validation and investigation), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and Incident Response services. 4. WithSecure Luminen - An AI-powered assistant that provides contextual guidance and actionable insights for security management tasks, including natural language explanations for detections and multi-lingual summary reports. The platform emphasizes a "minimum effective mindset" approach, aiming to maximize security effectiveness while minimizing spend. It offers flexible subscription models, including usage-based pricing that transforms security technology ownership to a more adaptable usership model. WithSecure Elements Cloud is designed to help organizations transition from reactive to proactive cybersecurity measures, with particular focus on serving mid-sized companies through their partner network.
