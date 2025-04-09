With Secure Elements Platform Logo

With Secure Elements Platform

0
Commercial
Updated 07 August 2025
Security Operations
Security Operations
Xdr
Ai
Cloud Security
Incident Response
Threat Detection
Security Monitoring
Security Platform
Exposure Management
Managed Security Service Provider
Visit Website

WithSecure Elements Cloud is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that combines software and services to provide end-to-end protection for businesses. The platform follows a modular approach, allowing organizations to select specific security capabilities based on their needs. The platform consists of several key components: 1. Exposure Management - A proactive solution focused on predicting and preventing breaches against company assets and business operations. 2. Extended Detection and Response (XDR) - A unified solution that protects modern IT environments with preventive controls and AI-powered tools. 3. Co-Security Services - Including options like Co-Monitoring (24/7 validation and investigation), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and Incident Response services. 4. WithSecure Luminen - An AI-powered assistant that provides contextual guidance and actionable insights for security management tasks, including natural language explanations for detections and multi-lingual summary reports. The platform emphasizes a "minimum effective mindset" approach, aiming to maximize security effectiveness while minimizing spend. It offers flexible subscription models, including usage-based pricing that transforms security technology ownership to a more adaptable usership model. WithSecure Elements Cloud is designed to help organizations transition from reactive to proactive cybersecurity measures, with particular focus on serving mid-sized companies through their partner network.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Security Operations

Xdr

Ai

Cloud Security

Incident Response

Threat Detection

Security Monitoring

Security Platform

Exposure Management

Managed Security Service Provider

SIMILAR TOOLS

Shuffle Automation Logo
Shuffle Automation

An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development.

Free
Security Operations
Compare
aws-fast-fixes Logo
aws-fast-fixes

Scripts to quickly fix security and compliance issues

Free
Security Operations
Compare
Tracecat Logo
Tracecat

Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows.

Free
Security Operations
Compare
TheHive Documentation Logo
TheHive Documentation

A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.

Free
Security Operations
Compare
AxoFlow Logo
AxoFlow

A data curation platform that automates security data collection, transformation and routing while reducing data volume and infrastructure costs.

Commercial
Security Operations
Compare
LeakedIn.com Logo
LeakedIn.com

Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach.

Free
Security Operations
Compare
AWS Auto Remediate Logo
AWS Auto Remediate

Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config.

Free
Security Operations
Compare
RE&CT Framework Logo
RE&CT Framework

A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques

Free
Security Operations
Compare
PowerGRR Logo
PowerGRR

PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics.

Free
Security Operations
Compare

PINNED

Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy