INCIDENTS

Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsesocincident-analysissecurity-incident-response
Xcitium Enterprise Platform

Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityzero-trustedrsocransomware-prevention
FIR (Fast Incident Response)

A cybersecurity incident management platform for tracking and reporting incidents with agility and speed.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecybersecuritysocpythondjango
Polyswarm

PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligencethreat-detectionthreat-huntingsecurity-automationsoc