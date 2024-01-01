4 tools and resources
Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.
Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.
A cybersecurity incident management platform for tracking and reporting incidents with agility and speed.
PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy.