VMCloak

VMCloak is a tool for creating and preparing Virtual Machines for Cuckoo Sandbox.

Malware Analysis
virtual-machinepythonqemu
Java Vulnerable

A vulnerable web application for learning about web application vulnerabilities and writing secure code.

Training and Resources
appsecweb-app-securityvulnerable-appsjavadockervirtual-machine
Vezir-Project

Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources.

Offensive Security
mobile-securitypentestingvmvirtual-machineubuntu
libvmdk

A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsincident-responsevirtual-machinefile-analysis

Dalvik Opcodes

A set of instructions for the Dalvik virtual machine to manipulate registers and values in Android applications.

Miscellaneous
dalvikvirtual-machine