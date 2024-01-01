NEW

VMCloak 0 ( 0 ) VMCloak is a tool for creating and preparing Virtual Machines for Cuckoo Sandbox. Malware Analysis Free virtual-machinepythonqemu

Vezir-Project 0 ( 0 ) Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources. Offensive Security Free mobile-securitypentestingvmvirtual-machineubuntu

libvmdk 0 ( 0 ) A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsevirtual-machinefile-analysis