iMISP

A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.

Network Security
Free
honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection
MFT Parsers Review

Review of various MFT parsers used in digital forensics for analyzing NTFS file systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsincident-responsemftntfsfile-systemincident-response-tool
timeliner

A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date.

Digital Forensics
Free
cybersecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-tool
DFIRTrack

DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.

Security Operations
Free
dfirincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-trackingincident-response-toolforensic-analysis
Dispatch

Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseincident-managementorchestrationsecurity-incident-responseincident-response-tool
Penguin OS Forensic (or Flight) Recorder (POFR)

Collects and organizes Linux OS data for detailed analysis and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsethreat-detectioncompliancelinuxforensic-analysisincident-response-tool
Beagle

Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-toolpython-library
PyaraScanner

A multithreaded YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos.

Malware Analysis
Free
incident-responsemalwareyarascannerincident-response-toolmalware-analysis
ir-rescue

A set of scripts for collecting forensic data from Windows and Unix systems respecting the order of volatility.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseforensic-analysiswindows-forensicsincident-response-tool