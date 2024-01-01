NEW

iMISP 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms. Network Security Free honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection

timeliner 0 ( 0 ) A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date. Digital Forensics Free cybersecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-tool

DFIRTrack 0 ( 0 ) DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts. Security Operations Free dfirincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-trackingincident-response-toolforensic-analysis

Dispatch 0 ( 0 ) Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks. Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-managementorchestrationsecurity-incident-responseincident-response-tool

Beagle 0 ( 0 ) Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs. Security Operations Free incident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-toolpython-library