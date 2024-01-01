9 tools and resources
A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.
Review of various MFT parsers used in digital forensics for analyzing NTFS file systems.
A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date.
DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks.
Collects and organizes Linux OS data for detailed analysis and incident response.
Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.
A multithreaded YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos.
A set of scripts for collecting forensic data from Windows and Unix systems respecting the order of volatility.