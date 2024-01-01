misp

6 tools and resources

NEW

MISP Project Logo

MISP Project

0 (0)

MISP is an open source threat intelligence platform that enhances threat information sharing and analysis.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemispthreat-sharingthreat-analysisstix

botvrij.eu

0 (0)

Freely available network IOCs for monitoring and incident response

Threat Management
Free
iocincident-responsenetwork-securityidsmisposint

eCrimeLabs

0 (0)

eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencemispsoarsecurity-incident-responsethreat-sharing
TheHive Project Logo

TheHive Project

0 (0)

Open-source, free, and scalable cyber threat intelligence and security incident response solution with improved performance and new features.

Security Operations
Free
cyber-threat-intelligencesecurity-incident-responseopen-sourceincident-responsethreat-intelligencemisp
MISP Taxii Server Logo

MISP Taxii Server

0 (0)

A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.

Threat Management
Free
taxiimispmysqlconfiguration
MISP Workbench Tools Logo

MISP Workbench Tools

0 (0)

Tools to export data from MISP MySQL database for post-incident analysis and correlation.

Threat Management
Free
mispmysqlredisincident-responseincident-analysis