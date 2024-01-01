NEW

Shuffle 0 ( 0 ) Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library. Security Operations Free automationcollaborationintegrationno-code

Stackstorm 0 ( 0 ) StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure. Security Operations Free devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity

CORTEX XSOAR 0 ( 0 ) Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity. Security Operations Commercial incident-responsesoarsecurity-automationintegrationincident-managementsecurity-orchestration

FastIntercept 0 ( 0 ) Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks. Security Operations Free automationsecurity-automationdevopssecurity-toolsintegrationcloud-security

GAUNTLT 0 ( 0 ) GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool Miscellaneous Free appsecdevopssecurity-testingintegrationsecurity-tools

SandboxAPI 0 ( 0 ) A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes Malware Analysis Free malwaresandboxintegrationsecurityanalysis

Bearded Avenger 0 ( 0 ) Bearded Avenger is a cybersecurity tool with various integrations and deployment instructions available. Threat Management Free deploymentintegrationopen-source