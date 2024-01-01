integration

13 tools and resources

Crowdstrike Charlotte AI

CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.

Security Operations
Commercial
automationaimachine-learningsecurity-operationsworkflow-automationintegration
Shuffle

Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.

Security Operations
Free
automationcollaborationintegrationno-code
InsightConnect Plugins

A repository of open-source plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect

Vulnerability Management
Free
pluginsecurityautomationintegration
Stackstorm

StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.

Security Operations
Free
devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity
CORTEX XSOAR

Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.

Security Operations
Commercial
incident-responsesoarsecurity-automationintegrationincident-managementsecurity-orchestration
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner

A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.

Application Security
Free
appsecappsec-testingintegrationjenkinsdockervulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-management
FastIntercept

Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.

Security Operations
Free
automationsecurity-automationdevopssecurity-toolsintegrationcloud-security
Starbase

Democratizing graph-based security analysis by collecting assets and relationships from services and systems into an intuitive graph view.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
cybersecuritysecurity-analysisasset-inventoryasset-discoveryintegration

GAUNTLT

GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecdevopssecurity-testingintegrationsecurity-tools
OpenIAM

OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
identity-and-access-managementiampamapplication-securityintegration
SandboxAPI

A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaresandboxintegrationsecurityanalysis
Bearded Avenger

Bearded Avenger is a cybersecurity tool with various integrations and deployment instructions available.

Threat Management
Free
deploymentintegrationopen-source
WALKOFF

WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.

Security Operations
Free
automationdevopsintegrationworkflow