13 tools and resources
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.
Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.
A repository of open-source plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
Democratizing graph-based security analysis by collecting assets and relationships from services and systems into an intuitive graph view.
GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool
OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.
A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes
Bearded Avenger is a cybersecurity tool with various integrations and deployment instructions available.
WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.