MasterParser

MasterParser

A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responselinuxlog-analysissecurity-incident-response
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge

AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge

A project that uses Athena and EventBridge to investigate API activity and notify of actions for incident response and misconfiguration detection.

Security Operations
Free
cloudtrailincident-responsemisconfigurationsecurity-incident-response
ThreatMapper

ThreatMapper

A runtime threat management and attack path enumeration tool for cloud-native environments

Vulnerability Management
Free
threat-huntingthreat-detectionvulnerability-scanningsecurity-incident-response
IRM-2022

IRM-2022

A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseincident-handlingincident-managementsecurity-incident-response
DumpsterFire Toolset

DumpsterFire Toolset

A modular, menu-driven tool for building repeatable, time-delayed, distributed security events.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamred-teamincident-responsesecurity-incident-response
Bitdefender GravityZone

Bitdefender GravityZone

GravityZone is a unified endpoint security and analytics platform that provides risk assessment, threat prevention, and incident response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionrisk-assessmentthreat-preventionsecurity-incident-response
Timeline Explorer v0.4.0.0

Timeline Explorer v0.4.0.0

A powerful tool for analyzing and visualizing system activity timelines.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsesecurity-incident-responsethreat-detection
CyberCPR

CyberCPR

Incident response and case management solution for efficient incident response and management.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecase-managementsecurity-incident-responseincident-trackingplaybooks
INCIDENTS

INCIDENTS

Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsesocincident-analysissecurity-incident-response
Nuke My LUKS

Nuke My LUKS

A network-based panic button to overwrite LUKS header and shutdown the computer in emergencies, making data recovery impossible.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisdata-destructionsecurity-incident-response
Dispatch

Dispatch

Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseincident-managementorchestrationsecurity-incident-responseincident-response-tool

eCrimeLabs

eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencemispsoarsecurity-incident-responsethreat-sharing
Crafting the InfoSec Playbook

Crafting the InfoSec Playbook

A practical guide to developing a comprehensive security monitoring and incident response strategy, covering incident response fundamentals, threat analysis, and data analysis.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringinfosecsecurity-incident-response
Open Source Security Events Metadata (OSSEM)

Open Source Security Events Metadata (OSSEM)

A community-led project focused on standardizing security event logs.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysissecurity-incident-responseincident-responsesecurity-information-and-event-management
TheHive Project

TheHive Project

Open-source, free, and scalable cyber threat intelligence and security incident response solution with improved performance and new features.

Security Operations
Free
cyber-threat-intelligencesecurity-incident-responseopen-sourceincident-responsethreat-intelligencemisp
Incident Response Flowchart

Incident Response Flowchart

A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.

Guides and eBooks
Free
incident-responseincident-managementsecurity-incident-responsecybersecurityincident-handling
Blauhaunt

Blauhaunt

A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntinglog-analysissecurity-incident-responsedfir
RE&CT Framework

RE&CT Framework

A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsesecurity-incident-responsemitre-attack