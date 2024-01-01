NEW

MasterParser 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responselinuxlog-analysissecurity-incident-response

ThreatMapper 0 ( 0 ) A runtime threat management and attack path enumeration tool for cloud-native environments Vulnerability Management Free threat-huntingthreat-detectionvulnerability-scanningsecurity-incident-response

IRM-2022 0 ( 0 ) A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices. Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-handlingincident-managementsecurity-incident-response

CyberCPR 0 ( 0 ) Incident response and case management solution for efficient incident response and management. Security Operations Free incident-responsecase-managementsecurity-incident-responseincident-trackingplaybooks

INCIDENTS 0 ( 0 ) Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker. Security Operations Free incident-responsesocincident-analysissecurity-incident-response

Dispatch 0 ( 0 ) Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks. Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-managementorchestrationsecurity-incident-responseincident-response-tool