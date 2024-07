NEW

Shuffle Workflows 0 ( 0 ) Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options. Security Operations Free automationworkflowgithub

Stackstorm 0 ( 0 ) StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure. Security Operations Free devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity