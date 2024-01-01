NEW

InfinityAI 0 ( 0 ) Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learningthreat-intelligenceautomationsecurity-operationsincident-response

Scout Insight 0 ( 0 ) Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligencesecurity-threatsincident-response

gaussrf 0 ( 0 ) A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters. Threat Management Free ssrfurl-filteringsecurity-threatsthreat-intelligence

vt-url 0 ( 0 ) VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-toolssplunk

SyntheticSun 0 ( 0 ) A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies. Security Operations Free awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana

URLhaus 0 ( 0 ) A project sharing malicious URLs used for malware distribution to help protect networks. Threat Management Free malware-detectionurl-filteringthreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharing

Harbinger 0 ( 0 ) A threat intelligence domain/IP/hash threat feeds checker that checks IPVoid, URLVoid, Virustotal, and Cymon. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencefile-analysis

Malware Patrol 0 ( 0 ) Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligenceiocmalwareransomwarephishingcommand-and-control

ThreatCrowd API 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for querying ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports Miscellaneous Free threat-intelligencecybersecurityresearchsecurity-tool

Spectra 0 ( 0 ) Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security. Digital Forensics Free file-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

win10upgrade 0 ( 0 ) MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox. Endpoint Security Free threat-detectionfile-analysisthreat-intelligencesandbox

Crits 0 ( 0 ) CRITs is an open source malware and threat repository for collaborative threat defense and analysis. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencemalware-analysissecurity-community

threat_note 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive Threat Intelligence Program Management Solution for managing the entire CTI lifecycle. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencectithreat-hunting

IntelMQ 0 ( 0 ) IntelMQ is a solution for IT security teams for collecting and processing security feeds using a message queuing protocol, with a focus on incident handling automation and threat intelligence processing. Threat Management Free incident-responsethreat-intelligencelog-collection

ThreatAggregator 0 ( 0 ) Aggregates security threats from online sources and outputs to various formats. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencesnortiptables

HoneyDB 0 ( 0 ) HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks. Threat Management Free honeypotthreat-intelligencethreat-detectionincident-responsesecurity-posturethreat-huntingsecurity-tools

CDI_yara 0 ( 0 ) A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-detectionthreat-detectionsecurity-researchthreat-intelligencefile-analysis

java2yara 0 ( 0 ) A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support. Malware Analysis Free javayararule-generationbinary-analysisthreat-intelligence

IOCextractor 0 ( 0 ) A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions Malware Analysis Free iocthreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-toolspython

SpiderFoot 0 ( 0 ) Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot. Vulnerability Management Free osintthreat-intelligenceattack-surface-mappingsecurity-risksopen-source-intelligence

tiq-test 0 ( 0 ) Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencecybersecurityconference

KLara 0 ( 0 ) KLara is a distributed system written in Python that helps Threat Intelligence researchers hunt for new malware using Yara. Malware Analysis Free yarathreat-intelligencepython

abuse.ch 0 ( 0 ) Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencemalwarecyber-threatscommunity-driventhreat-research

PasteHunter 0 ( 0 ) A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information. Threat Management Free yarafile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

Virustotal 0 ( 0 ) Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community. Threat Management Free malware-detectionthreat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-community

YARA-Signatures 0 ( 0 ) A collection of public YARA signatures for various malware families. Threat Management Free yaramalwaresignaturethreat-intelligencesecurity-research

Highlighter 0 ( 0 ) Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. Digital Forensics Free appsecincident-responsesecurity-orchestrationthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting

VX-Underground 0 ( 0 ) VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats. Threat Management Free malwarecybersecuritythreat-intelligencethreat-research

ThreatKB 0 ( 0 ) Knowledge base workflow management dashboard for YARA rules and C2 artifacts. Threat Management Free threat-intelligenceyara-rules

Binary Edge 0 ( 0 ) A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface. Threat Management Free threat-intelligenceattack-surfacescannerhoneypot

Forager 0 ( 0 ) Forager is a threat intelligence tool that simplifies the retrieval, storage, and maintenance of threat data with a user-friendly interface and support for various data sources. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencethreat-feedthreat-datathreat-inteliocyara

Maltrail 0 ( 0 ) Maltrail is a malicious traffic detection system utilizing blacklists and heuristic mechanisms. Threat Management Free malware-detectionthreat-intelligencewhitelistdomain-nameurl-filtering

DataPlane.org 0 ( 0 ) Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations. Threat Management Free cybersecuritydata-analysisincident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-intelligence

CyberOwl 0 ( 0 ) A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources Threat Management Free vulnerability-managementthreat-intelligencesecurity-advisoriesincident-responsecybersecurity

Maldatabase 0 ( 0 ) Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencemalwaredata-sciencebig-datamachine-learning

JA3 0 ( 0 ) A method for profiling SSL/TLS Clients with easy-to-produce client fingerprints. Network Security Free ssltlsthreat-intelligenceja3

CAPEC 0 ( 0 ) CAPEC™ is a comprehensive dictionary of known attack patterns used by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities. Threat Management Free cybersecuritythreat-intelligencevulnerability-assessment

Signature-Base 0 ( 0 ) YARA signature and IOC database for LOKI and THOR Lite scanners with high quality rules and IOCs. Threat Management Free yaraiocthreat-intelligence

yara-rust 0 ( 0 ) Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning. Malware Analysis Free yaravirus-totalrule-enginebinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

CINSscore.com 0 ( 0 ) CINSscore.com provides Threat Intelligence database with accurate IP scores and collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced data. Threat Management Free threat-intelligenceinfosecthreat-detection

Combine 0 ( 0 ) Gathers Threat Intelligence Feeds from publicly available sources and provides detailed output in CSV format. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencethreat-feedintelligence-gatheringopen-source-intelligencecsv-output

TypeDB CTI 0 ( 0 ) An open source threat intelligence platform for storing and managing cyber threat intelligence knowledge. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencecticyber-security

gau 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool that fetches known URLs from various sources to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencesecurity-research

ThreatModel SDK 0 ( 0 ) A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction. Threat Management Free threat-modelingjavathreat-intelligence

Maltiverse 0 ( 0 ) Maltiverse automates Threat Intelligence for small and medium-sized SecOps teams, providing an effective and affordable service. Threat Management Free threat-intelligenceioc

GOSINT 0 ( 0 ) Open Source Threat Intelligence Gathering and Processing Framework Threat Management Free threat-intelligencesecurity-operationsthreat-hunting

eCrimeLabs 0 ( 0 ) eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP. Threat Management Free incident-responsethreat-intelligencemispsoarsecurity-incident-responsethreat-sharing

ThreatMiner 0 ( 0 ) ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal that aggregates data from various sources and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs). Threat Management Free threat-intelligencecirclvirus-total

Munin 0 ( 0 ) An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more. Malware Analysis Free hash-calculatorhash-lookupmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

Hybrid-Analysis 0 ( 0 ) Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisfile-analysisincident-responseforensicsthreat-intelligencesecurity-research

BeSECURE Vulnerability Management 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerability assessment and management tool that uses patented technology to accurately identify vulnerabilities and prioritize them by risk. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-managementthreat-intelligence

Yomi 0 ( 0 ) Threat intelligence platform providing real-time threat data and insights. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencethreat-data

NECOMA 0 ( 0 ) NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencedata-analysisendpoint-securitynetwork-security

Polyswarm 0 ( 0 ) PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligencethreat-detectionthreat-huntingsecurity-automationsoc

CAPA 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities. Application Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysismalware-analysisthreat-intelligence

ThreatIngestor 0 ( 0 ) An extendable tool to extract and aggregate IOCs from threat feeds, integrates with ThreatKB and MISP. Threat Management Free iocthreat-intelligencethreat-feed

Cortex 0 ( 0 ) Cortex is a tool for analyzing observables at scale and automating threat intelligence, digital forensics, and incident response. Threat Management Free incident-responsethreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-research

ThreatCmd 0 ( 0 ) CLI tool for ThreatCrowd.org with multiple query functions. Threat Management Free threat-intelligenceip-lookup

ActorTrackr 0 ( 0 ) Open source web app for storing and searching Actor related data from users and public repositories. Threat Management Free cybersecuritythreat-intelligencethreat-huntingincident-response

Pulsedive 0 ( 0 ) Pulsedive is a threat intelligence platform that provides frictionless threat intelligence for growing teams, offering features such as indicator enrichment, threat research, and API integration. Threat Management Free threat-intelligenceincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-orchestration