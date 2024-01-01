threat-intelligence

142 tools and resources

NEW

InfinityAI Logo

InfinityAI

0 (0)

Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningthreat-intelligenceautomationsecurity-operationsincident-response
Scout Insight Logo

Scout Insight

0 (0)

Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligencesecurity-threatsincident-response
gaussrf Logo

gaussrf

0 (0)

A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters.

Threat Management
Free
ssrfurl-filteringsecurity-threatsthreat-intelligence
vt-url Logo

vt-url

0 (0)

VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-toolssplunk
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Logo

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

0 (0)

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityxdrsiemsecurity-operationsthreat-intelligenceai-powered-security
Microsoft Security Blog Logo

Microsoft Security Blog

0 (0)

A cybersecurity blog from Microsoft, featuring articles and guides on various security topics, including AI, threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityblogmicrosoftsecurity-solutionsthreat-intelligenceincident-responsecloud-security
AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange Logo

AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange

0 (0)

A platform for accessing threat intelligence and collaborating on cyber threats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threatssecurity-information-sharingcollaborationcybersecurity
SyntheticSun Logo

SyntheticSun

0 (0)

A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.

Security Operations
Free
awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana
URLhaus Logo

URLhaus

0 (0)

A project sharing malicious URLs used for malware distribution to help protect networks.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionurl-filteringthreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharing
Harbinger Logo

Harbinger

0 (0)

A threat intelligence domain/IP/hash threat feeds checker that checks IPVoid, URLVoid, Virustotal, and Cymon.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencefile-analysis
Malware Patrol Logo

Malware Patrol

0 (0)

Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligenceiocmalwareransomwarephishingcommand-and-control
Private Yara Rules Repository Logo

Private Yara Rules Repository

0 (0)

A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.

Threat Management
Free
yararulesmalware-detectionsecurity-rulesthreat-intelligence
Project Icewater Logo

Project Icewater

0 (0)

A project providing open-source YARA rules for malware and malicious file detection

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionyarafile-analysismachine-learningthreat-intelligence
yara-rules Logo

yara-rules

0 (0)

Repository of YARA rules for identifying and classifying malware.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionthreat-detectionyara-rulesthreat-intelligencebinary-security
ThreatCrowd API Logo

ThreatCrowd API

0 (0)

A Python library for querying ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports

Miscellaneous
Free
threat-intelligencecybersecurityresearchsecurity-tool
HIHAT - High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit Logo

HIHAT - High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit

0 (0)

A toolkit that transforms PHP applications into web-based high-interaction Honeypots for monitoring and analyzing attacks.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotphpweb-securityincident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-automation

Spectra

0 (0)

Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.

Digital Forensics
Free
file-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

MITRE Cyber Analytics Repository

0 (0)

A knowledge base of analytics developed by MITRE based on the MITRE ATT&CK adversary model.

Training and Resources
Free
att&ckmitrethreat-intelligencesecurity-analytics
win10upgrade Logo

win10upgrade

0 (0)

MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox.

Endpoint Security
Free
threat-detectionfile-analysisthreat-intelligencesandbox

Cisco Umbrella Popularity List

0 (0)

A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network.

Threat Management
Free
dnsnetwork-securitythreat-intelligence

Threat Intelligence Sharing Platforms

0 (0)

Facilitating exchange of information and knowledge to collectively protect against cyberattacks.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-sharingcybersecurityincident-responsevulnerability-management
Digital Forensics and Incident Response - Third Edition Logo

Digital Forensics and Incident Response - Third Edition

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.

Training and Resources
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsethreat-intelligencecybersecurityinformation-security
Crits Logo

Crits

0 (0)

CRITs is an open source malware and threat repository for collaborative threat defense and analysis.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalware-analysissecurity-community
Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains Logo

Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains

0 (0)

A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.

Guides and eBooks
Free
blue-teamattack-pathsintrusion-detectionthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
threat_note Logo

threat_note

0 (0)

A comprehensive Threat Intelligence Program Management Solution for managing the entire CTI lifecycle.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencectithreat-hunting
Netlas Logo

Netlas

0 (0)

Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform

Vulnerability Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-huntingvulnerability-managementincident-responsecyber-security
IntelMQ Logo

IntelMQ

0 (0)

IntelMQ is a solution for IT security teams for collecting and processing security feeds using a message queuing protocol, with a focus on incident handling automation and threat intelligence processing.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencelog-collection
Python IOC Editor v0.9.8 Logo

Python IOC Editor v0.9.8

0 (0)

OpenIOC editor for building and manipulating threat intelligence data with support for various systems.

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamincident-responseiocthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
ThreatAggregator Logo

ThreatAggregator

0 (0)

Aggregates security threats from online sources and outputs to various formats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencesnortiptables
HoneyDB Logo

HoneyDB

0 (0)

HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.

Threat Management
Free
honeypotthreat-intelligencethreat-detectionincident-responsesecurity-posturethreat-huntingsecurity-tools

Public Security Log Sharing Site by Dr. Anton Chuvakin

0 (0)

A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysisincident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-information-and-event-management
CDI_yara Logo

CDI_yara

0 (0)

A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionthreat-detectionsecurity-researchthreat-intelligencefile-analysis
GCTI Open Source Detection Signatures Logo

GCTI Open Source Detection Signatures

0 (0)

GCTI's open-source detection signatures for malware and threat detection

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionthreat-intelligenceopen-sourcesecurity-toolssignature-based-detection
java2yara Logo

java2yara

0 (0)

A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support.

Malware Analysis
Free
javayararule-generationbinary-analysisthreat-intelligence
IOCextractor Logo

IOCextractor

0 (0)

A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions

Malware Analysis
Free
iocthreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-toolspython
SpiderFoot Logo

SpiderFoot

0 (0)

Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.

Vulnerability Management
Free
osintthreat-intelligenceattack-surface-mappingsecurity-risksopen-source-intelligence
ATT&CK® Navigator Logo

ATT&CK® Navigator

0 (0)

A tool for navigating and annotating ATT&CK matrices with the ability to define custom layers for specific views.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformatt&ckcybersecurityinfosecthreat-intelligence

Binary Defense IP Banlist

0 (0)

A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalwarephishingcyber-security
MANTIS Cyber-Intelligence Management Framework Logo

MANTIS Cyber-Intelligence Management Framework

0 (0)

A framework for managing cyber threat intelligence in structured formats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threat-intelligencedjangoframework
HTB Academy Logo

HTB Academy

0 (0)

HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationpentestingvulnerability-assessmentthreat-intelligence
RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2 Logo

RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2

0 (0)

A Linux distribution designed for threat emulation and threat hunting, integrating attacker and defender tools for identifying threats in your environment.

Threat Management
Free
red-teamthreat-huntingosintthreat-intelligenceincident-responsesecurity-testing
tiq-test Logo

tiq-test

0 (0)

Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecybersecurityconference
KLara Logo

KLara

0 (0)

KLara is a distributed system written in Python that helps Threat Intelligence researchers hunt for new malware using Yara.

Malware Analysis
Free
yarathreat-intelligencepython
MISP Project Logo

MISP Project

0 (0)

MISP is an open source threat intelligence platform that enhances threat information sharing and analysis.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemispthreat-sharingthreat-analysisstix

abuse.ch

0 (0)

Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalwarecyber-threatscommunity-driventhreat-research
Dolos: SDN Honeypot Logo

Dolos: SDN Honeypot

0 (0)

An SDN honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in Software-Defined Networking environments.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotmalware-detectionthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
PasteHunter Logo

PasteHunter

0 (0)

A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information.

Threat Management
Free
yarafile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Virustotal Logo

Virustotal

0 (0)

Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionthreat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-community
Any Run Logo

Any Run

0 (0)

Interactive online malware sandbox for real-time analysis and threat intelligence

Offensive Security
Free
sandboxmalware-analysiscloud-securitythreat-intelligencemitre-attack
n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange) Logo

n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange)

0 (0)

A system for collecting, managing, and distributing security information on a large scale, developed by CERT Polska.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharingrest-apiweb-interfacecybersecurity
FireEye Red Team Tool Countermeasures Logo

FireEye Red Team Tool Countermeasures

0 (0)

A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.

Threat Management
Free
rule-enginethreat-intelligencesnortyaraclamav
YARA-Signatures Logo

YARA-Signatures

0 (0)

A collection of public YARA signatures for various malware families.

Threat Management
Free
yaramalwaresignaturethreat-intelligencesecurity-research
Highlighter Logo

Highlighter

0 (0)

Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
appsecincident-responsesecurity-orchestrationthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
OSTrICa Logo

OSTrICa

0 (0)

Open Source Threat Intelligence Collector with plugin-oriented framework.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceopen-sourceframeworkcybersecurity
nyx Threat Intelligence artifact distribution Logo

nyx Threat Intelligence artifact distribution

0 (0)

Facilitates distribution of Threat Intelligence artifacts to defensive systems.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-intelcybersecurityinfosec
VX-Underground Logo

VX-Underground

0 (0)

VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.

Threat Management
Free
malwarecybersecuritythreat-intelligencethreat-research
ThreatKB Logo

ThreatKB

0 (0)

Knowledge base workflow management dashboard for YARA rules and C2 artifacts.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceyara-rules
Binary Edge Logo

Binary Edge

0 (0)

A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceattack-surfacescannerhoneypot
Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository Logo

Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository

0 (0)

Repository of scripts, signatures, and IOCs related to various malware analysis topics.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarethreat-huntingiocyarathreat-intelligenceincident-response
Forager Logo

Forager

0 (0)

Forager is a threat intelligence tool that simplifies the retrieval, storage, and maintenance of threat data with a user-friendly interface and support for various data sources.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-feedthreat-datathreat-inteliocyara
SOAR Logo

SOAR

0 (0)

A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-orchestrationautomationworkflow-automationthreat-intelligenceanalytics
Volexity Threat Intelligence Repository Logo

Volexity Threat Intelligence Repository

0 (0)

Repository containing IoCs related to Volexity's threat intelligence blog posts and tools.

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligence
Maltrail Logo

Maltrail

0 (0)

Maltrail is a malicious traffic detection system utilizing blacklists and heuristic mechanisms.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionthreat-intelligencewhitelistdomain-nameurl-filtering
DataPlane.org Logo

DataPlane.org

0 (0)

Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritydata-analysisincident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-intelligence
CyberOwl Logo

CyberOwl

0 (0)

A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources

Threat Management
Free
vulnerability-managementthreat-intelligencesecurity-advisoriesincident-responsecybersecurity
Maldatabase Logo

Maldatabase

0 (0)

Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalwaredata-sciencebig-datamachine-learning
JA3 Logo

JA3

0 (0)

A method for profiling SSL/TLS Clients with easy-to-produce client fingerprints.

Network Security
Free
ssltlsthreat-intelligenceja3
Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE) Logo

Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE)

0 (0)

An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.

Specialized Security
Free
office-365email-securitythreat-feedregexthreat-intelligence
Malpedia's YARA-Signator Rules Logo

Malpedia's YARA-Signator Rules

0 (0)

Repository of automatically generated YARA rules from Malpedia's YARA-Signator with detailed statistics.

Threat Management
Free
yarathreat-intelligencethreat-detection

CI Army List

0 (0)

A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceincident-responsesecurity-researchcybersecurity
CAPEC Logo

CAPEC

0 (0)

CAPEC™ is a comprehensive dictionary of known attack patterns used by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencevulnerability-assessment
Cybereason Defense Platform Logo

Cybereason Defense Platform

0 (0)

Unified defense platform providing endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionthreat-huntingdigital-forensicsincident-responsecyber-securitythreat-intelligencesecurity-operations
YARA Rules Collection Logo

YARA Rules Collection

0 (0)

Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.

Threat Management
Free
malwareyarasignaturethreat-intelligenceincident-responseforensicsthreat-hunting
Signature-Base Logo

Signature-Base

0 (0)

YARA signature and IOC database for LOKI and THOR Lite scanners with high quality rules and IOCs.

Threat Management
Free
yaraiocthreat-intelligence
Jupyter Notebooks for Threat Hunting Logo

Jupyter Notebooks for Threat Hunting

0 (0)

Utilize Jupyter Notebooks to enhance threat hunting capabilities by focusing on different threat categories or stages.

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamthreat-huntingdata-enrichmentthreat-intelligence
Naked Security and Sophos News Logo

Naked Security and Sophos News

0 (0)

Naked Security by Sophos offers expert insights and practical advice on cybersecurity threats and protection strategies.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityinfosecthreat-intelligencesecurity-education
The DFIR Report Logo

The DFIR Report

0 (0)

In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.

Threat Management
Free
dfirthreat-intelligenceincident-responsemalware-analysiscybersecurity
Threatelligence v0.1 Logo

Threatelligence v0.1

0 (0)

A tool for fetching and visualizing cyber threat intelligence data with Elasticsearch and Kibana integration.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threat-intelligenceelasticsearchkibanadata-visualization
yara-rust Logo

yara-rust

0 (0)

Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaravirus-totalrule-enginebinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
OpenSOC Logo

OpenSOC

0 (0)

A centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open source big data technologies.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
big-datalog-aggregationpacket-capturethreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringdata-enrichment
ThreatNote Logo

ThreatNote

0 (0)

Platform for the latest threat intelligence information

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecybersecuritythreat-analysisvulnerability-managementsecurity-posture
CyBot Open Source Threat Intelligence Chat Bot Logo

CyBot Open Source Threat Intelligence Chat Bot

0 (0)

CyBot is a free and open source threat intelligence chat bot with a community-driven plugin framework.

Threat Management
Free
botthreat-intelligenceopensourceraspberry-pipython
RiskAnalytics Solutions Community Projects Logo

RiskAnalytics Solutions Community Projects

0 (0)

RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-feedthreat-huntingsecurity-information-sharing
CINSscore.com Logo

CINSscore.com

0 (0)

CINSscore.com provides Threat Intelligence database with accurate IP scores and collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced data.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceinfosecthreat-detection
Combine Logo

Combine

0 (0)

Gathers Threat Intelligence Feeds from publicly available sources and provides detailed output in CSV format.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-feedintelligence-gatheringopen-source-intelligencecsv-output
Canadian Centre for Cyber Security CCCS YARA Specification Logo

Canadian Centre for Cyber Security CCCS YARA Specification

0 (0)

Define and validate YARA rule metadata with CCCS YARA Specification.

Malware Analysis
Free
yarayara-rulesmitre-attackthreat-intelligence
MITRE ATT&CK® Logo

MITRE ATT&CK®

0 (0)

Globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques for cybersecurity.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformcybersecuritymitrethreat-modelingthreat-intelligence
APT Notes Logo

APT Notes

0 (0)

Repository of APT-related documents and notes sorted by year.

Threat Management
Free
aptmalwarethreat-intelligenceincident-responsethreat-research
QRadio Logo

QRadio

0 (0)

QRadio is a tool/framework designed to consolidate cyber threats intelligence sources.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threatsdata-extractionthreat-huntingsecurity-information-sharing
SecurityWeek Logo

SecurityWeek

0 (0)

SecurityWeek provides comprehensive cybersecurity news and analysis across various security domains.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynewsanalysisthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
im0rtp3's Yara rule repository Logo

im0rtp3's Yara rule repository

0 (0)

A collection of Yara rules licensed under the DRL 1.1 License.

Threat Management
Free
yararulerepositorymalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Applied Incident Response Logo

Applied Incident Response

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsemitre-attackthreat-intelligencetriagelog-analysismalware-analysislateral-movementthreat-hunting
TypeDB CTI Logo

TypeDB CTI

0 (0)

An open source threat intelligence platform for storing and managing cyber threat intelligence knowledge.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecticyber-security

WOMBAT Project

0 (0)

A project focusing on understanding and combating threats to the Internet economy and net citizens.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencesecurity-analysisdata-enrichmentmalware-detection
gau Logo

gau

0 (0)

A command-line tool that fetches known URLs from various sources to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencesecurity-research
The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Logo

The Practice of Network Security Monitoring

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.

Training and Resources
Free
network-securitypacket-analysisthreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringcybersecurity
Malware Indicators of Compromise Logo

Malware Indicators of Compromise

0 (0)

Provides indicators of compromise (IOCs) to combat malware with Yara and Snort rules.

Threat Management
Free
iocmalwareyarasnortthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
go-yara Logo

go-yara

0 (0)

Go bindings for YARA with installation and build instructions.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaragobinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Threat Bus Logo

Threat Bus

0 (0)

A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools with STIX-2 support and plugin-based architecture.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceopen-sourcesecurity-tools
ThreatModel SDK Logo

ThreatModel SDK

0 (0)

A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction.

Threat Management
Free
threat-modelingjavathreat-intelligence
MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC Datasets in STIX 2.0 Logo

MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC Datasets in STIX 2.0

0 (0)

Repository containing MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC datasets in STIX 2.0 for cybersecurity threat modeling.

Threat Management
Free
mitre-attackstixctithreat-intelligencecybersecurity
Maltiverse Logo

Maltiverse

0 (0)

Maltiverse automates Threat Intelligence for small and medium-sized SecOps teams, providing an effective and affordable service.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceioc

Cyber Cure free intelligence feeds

0 (0)

Free intelligence feeds for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about emerging threats and trends.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecybersecurity
Trend Vision One - Endpoint Security Logo

Trend Vision One - Endpoint Security

0 (0)

A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencesecurity-operationsworkflow-automation
Malware Signatures Overview Logo

Malware Signatures Overview

0 (0)

Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligencemalware-detectioncybersecuritythreat-research
GOSINT Logo

GOSINT

0 (0)

Open Source Threat Intelligence Gathering and Processing Framework

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencesecurity-operationsthreat-hunting
Collective Intelligence Framework (CIF) Logo

Collective Intelligence Framework (CIF)

0 (0)

The FASTEST Way to Consume Threat Intelligence and make it actionable.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceindicator-of-compromise

eCrimeLabs

0 (0)

eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencemispsoarsecurity-incident-responsethreat-sharing
Yara Rule Generator Logo

Yara Rule Generator

0 (0)

A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.

Threat Management
Free
yaramalware-analysisrule-generationthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
ThreatMiner Logo

ThreatMiner

0 (0)

ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal that aggregates data from various sources and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs).

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecirclvirus-total
yara_repo Logo

yara_repo

0 (0)

Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionyararule-enginethreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
AhnLab Plus Logo

AhnLab Plus

0 (0)

AhnLab PLUS is a unified security platform providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for businesses.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitythreat-intelligenceincident-responsecloud-securitynetwork-security
VT_RuleMGR.py Logo

VT_RuleMGR.py

0 (0)

Tool for managing Yara rules on VirusTotal

Threat Management
Free
virus-totalyararule-managementmalware-analysisthreat-intelligence
ThreatConnect Developer Documentation Logo

ThreatConnect Developer Documentation

0 (0)

Comprehensive documentation for ThreatConnect's REST API and SDKs.

Training and Resources
Free
securitythreat-intelligenceincident-responsecybersecurity
Munin Logo

Munin

0 (0)

An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more.

Malware Analysis
Free
hash-calculatorhash-lookupmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Ryan Stillions: On TTPs Logo

Ryan Stillions: On TTPs

0 (0)

In-depth analysis of real-world attacks and threat tactics

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceincident-responsemalwarephishingsocial-engineering
Crafting the InfoSec Playbook Logo

Crafting the InfoSec Playbook

0 (0)

A practical guide to developing a comprehensive security monitoring and incident response strategy, covering incident response fundamentals, threat analysis, and data analysis.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringinfosecsecurity-incident-response
Hybrid-Analysis Logo

Hybrid-Analysis

0 (0)

Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisfile-analysisincident-responseforensicsthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
TheHive Project Logo

TheHive Project

0 (0)

Open-source, free, and scalable cyber threat intelligence and security incident response solution with improved performance and new features.

Security Operations
Free
cyber-threat-intelligencesecurity-incident-responseopen-sourceincident-responsethreat-intelligencemisp
BeSECURE Vulnerability Management Logo

BeSECURE Vulnerability Management

0 (0)

A vulnerability assessment and management tool that uses patented technology to accurately identify vulnerabilities and prioritize them by risk.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-managementthreat-intelligence
Yomi Logo

Yomi

0 (0)

Threat intelligence platform providing real-time threat data and insights.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-data
YaraParser Logo

YaraParser

0 (0)

Python 3 tool for parsing Yara rules with ongoing development.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-parserbinary-analysisthreat-intelligencesecurity-analysis
Apache Metron Logo

Apache Metron

0 (0)

Apache Metron is a centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open-source big data technologies.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-aggregationbig-datasecurity-monitoringthreat-intelligencedata-enrichmentpacket-capture
Yara Rules Project Logo

Yara Rules Project

0 (0)

A repository of Yara signatures under the GNU-GPLv2 license for the cybersecurity community.

Threat Management
Free
yararulessignaturemalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

NECOMA

0 (0)

NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencedata-analysisendpoint-securitynetwork-security
Polyswarm Logo

Polyswarm

0 (0)

PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligencethreat-detectionthreat-huntingsecurity-automationsoc
Intel Owl Logo

Intel Owl

0 (0)

An Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale, integrating multiple analyzers and malware analysis tools.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-huntingmalware-analysisfile-analysisrest-apisecurity-tools
CAPA Logo

CAPA

0 (0)

A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.

Application Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysismalware-analysisthreat-intelligence
ThreatIngestor Logo

ThreatIngestor

0 (0)

An extendable tool to extract and aggregate IOCs from threat feeds, integrates with ThreatKB and MISP.

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligencethreat-feed
VERIS Community Database Logo

VERIS Community Database

0 (0)

A comprehensive and unrestricted dataset of security incidents for research and decision-making

Threat Management
Free
cybersecurityincident-responsethreat-intelligencedata-science
Cortex Logo

Cortex

0 (0)

Cortex is a tool for analyzing observables at scale and automating threat intelligence, digital forensics, and incident response.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-research
Threat Intelligence Hunter (TIH) Logo

Threat Intelligence Hunter (TIH)

0 (0)

TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you search for IOCs across multiple security feeds and APIs.

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligencepython
APT Groups and Operations Logo

APT Groups and Operations

0 (0)

A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalware-analysiscybersecurityopen-sourcecommunity-driven
ThreatCmd Logo

ThreatCmd

0 (0)

CLI tool for ThreatCrowd.org with multiple query functions.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceip-lookup
Hack.lu 2018 Logo

Hack.lu 2018

0 (0)

Recorded talks from Hack.lu 2018 covering various cybersecurity topics.

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencesocial-engineeringhoneypotbashwindows
Incident Response with Threat Intelligence Logo

Incident Response with Threat Intelligence

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting, covering theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingthreat-intelligenceincident-managementcyber-securityinformation-security
ActorTrackr Logo

ActorTrackr

0 (0)

Open source web app for storing and searching Actor related data from users and public repositories.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencethreat-huntingincident-response
YARA Public YARA rules Logo

YARA Public YARA rules

0 (0)

A collection of publicly available YARA rules for detecting and classifying malware.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionthreat-intelligencerule-basedpattern-matchingcybersecurity
Pulsedive Logo

Pulsedive

0 (0)

Pulsedive is a threat intelligence platform that provides frictionless threat intelligence for growing teams, offering features such as indicator enrichment, threat research, and API integration.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-orchestration
BlueBox Malware Analysis Box and Cyber Threat Hunting Logo

BlueBox Malware Analysis Box and Cyber Threat Hunting

0 (0)

Open Source Intelligence solution for threat intelligence data enrichment and quick analysis of suspicious files or malware.

Threat Management
Free
osintthreat-intelligencemalware-analysisfile-analysisyara-rulesmachine-learning
msticpy Logo

msticpy

0 (0)

msticpy is a library for InfoSec investigation and hunting in Jupyter Notebooks with extensive functionality for log data analysis, threat intelligence enrichment, and visualization.

Threat Management
Free
infoseclog-analysisthreat-intelligenceazureiot
capa Logo

capa

0 (0)

Detect capabilities in executable files and identify potential behaviors.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionexecutable-analysisthreat-intelligence