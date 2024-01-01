5 tools and resources
A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory.
Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.
Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.
Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations.
A website for information on Linux and BSD distributions.