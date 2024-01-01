operating-system

PhotoRec

A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory.

Digital Forensics
Free
Linux Exploit Suggester

Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Splunk Attack Data Repository

Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.

Threat Management
Free
ParrotSec

Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations.

Offensive Security
Free
DistroWatch.com

A website for information on Linux and BSD distributions.

Training and Resources
Free
