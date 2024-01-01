4 tools and resources
Incident response and case management solution for efficient incident response and management.
Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.
DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.