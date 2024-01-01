Highlighter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. It offers a range of features and tools to support threat intelligence, incident response, and security orchestration. The app is part of the FireEye ecosystem, which includes a range of products and services for detection, prevention, and response to cyber threats. The Highlighter app is designed to work with FireEye's security products, including Network Security, Endpoint Security, and Threat Intelligence. It provides a range of features and tools to support security teams in their efforts to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats. Some of the key features of the Highlighter app include: * Integration with FireEye products for enhanced threat detection and response * Advanced threat intelligence and analytics capabilities * Security orchestration and automation features * Support for incident response and threat hunting activities