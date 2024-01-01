Exterro is a data risk management platform that optimizes e-discovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity compliance operations.
Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. It offers a range of features and tools to support threat intelligence, incident response, and security orchestration. The app is part of the FireEye ecosystem, which includes a range of products and services for detection, prevention, and response to cyber threats. The Highlighter app is designed to work with FireEye's security products, including Network Security, Endpoint Security, and Threat Intelligence. It provides a range of features and tools to support security teams in their efforts to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats. Some of the key features of the Highlighter app include: * Integration with FireEye products for enhanced threat detection and response * Advanced threat intelligence and analytics capabilities * Security orchestration and automation features * Support for incident response and threat hunting activities
Dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS with output options like KML and CSV.
Automated collection tool for incident response triage in Windows systems.
A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints.
Python forensic tool for extracting and analyzing information from Firefox, Iceweasel, and Seamonkey browsers.
A library and tools for accessing and analyzing Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volume system format.