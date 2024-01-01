NEW

nbdclient 0 ( 0 ) NBD is a user-space network protocol for sharing block devices over a network, allowing clients to access block devices on a server as if they were local. Network Security Free cloudvirtualization

Datadog 0 ( 0 ) Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring. Security Operations Free monitoringinfrastructureserverlesscloudlog-managementsecurity

Hunter 0 ( 0 ) An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns. Threat Management Free appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit

Stackstorm 0 ( 0 ) StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure. Security Operations Free devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity

AfterGlow Cloud 0 ( 0 ) A visualization tool for uploading and visualizing data as graphs on-the-fly, based on AfterGlow and running on Django. Miscellaneous Free visualizationdata-visualizationgraphclouddjango

Terrascan 0 ( 0 ) Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms. Application Security Free appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning

nbdserver 0 ( 0 ) NBD is a userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol, allowing for remote access to block devices over a network. Digital Forensics Free cloudvirtualization

HAWK 0 ( 0 ) Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage. Malware Analysis Free appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara

Shuffle Automation 0 ( 0 ) An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development. Security Operations Free automationcloud

Zero Online Banking 0 ( 0 ) Zero Online Banking offers a convenient way to manage money with various features like checking account activity and transferring funds securely. Miscellaneous Free cloudcloud-security