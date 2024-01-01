24 tools and resources
BuiltWith API client
Emulate offensive attack techniques in the cloud with a self-contained Go binary.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
Multi-cloud OSINT tool for enumerating public resources in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
NBD is a user-space network protocol for sharing block devices over a network, allowing clients to access block devices on a server as if they were local.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.
A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.
An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.
Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
A visualization tool for uploading and visualizing data as graphs on-the-fly, based on AfterGlow and running on Django.
Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.
NBD is a userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol, allowing for remote access to block devices over a network.
Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.
A cloud-native, event-driven data pipeline toolkit for security teams with extensible data processing and serverless deployment.
Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.
An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development.
Zero Online Banking offers a convenient way to manage money with various features like checking account activity and transferring funds securely.
A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.
Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks.
Open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager for analyzing and managing cloud cost, usage, security, and governance.