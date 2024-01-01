cloud

python-builtwith Logo

python-builtwith

BuiltWith API client

Vulnerability Management
Free
Stratus Red Team Logo

Stratus Red Team

Emulate offensive attack techniques in the cloud with a self-contained Go binary.

Offensive Security
Free
cloudred-teammitre-attackgodocker

Application Gateway

Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.

Network Security
Free
cloudcloud-securityazuresecurityinfrastructure
GrayHatWarfare Buckets Logo

GrayHatWarfare Buckets

A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloudcloud-security
Cloud_enum Logo

Cloud_enum

Multi-cloud OSINT tool for enumerating public resources in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloudosintawsazuresecurity-assessment
nbdclient Logo

nbdclient

NBD is a user-space network protocol for sharing block devices over a network, allowing clients to access block devices on a server as if they were local.

Network Security
Free
cloudvirtualization

Datadog

Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.

Security Operations
Free
monitoringinfrastructureserverlesscloudlog-managementsecurity
Sangfor Endpoint Secure Logo

Sangfor Endpoint Secure

Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cybersecuritycloudinfrastructurecloud-compliancecloud-securitycloud-native
Docker Cheat Sheet Logo

Docker Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.

Training and Resources
Free
dockerdevopscontainerizationcloudlinuxautomation
Hunter Logo

Hunter

An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.

Threat Management
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit
SIFT Logo

SIFT

Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevopsdevsecops
Stackstorm Logo

Stackstorm

StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.

Security Operations
Free
devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity
DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) Logo

DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit)

Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.

Network Security
Free
cloudcloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliancecloud-security
AfterGlow Cloud Logo

AfterGlow Cloud

A visualization tool for uploading and visualizing data as graphs on-the-fly, based on AfterGlow and running on Django.

Miscellaneous
Free
visualizationdata-visualizationgraphclouddjango
Terrascan Logo

Terrascan

Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.

Application Security
Free
appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning
nbdserver Logo

nbdserver

NBD is a userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol, allowing for remote access to block devices over a network.

Digital Forensics
Free
cloudvirtualization
HAWK Logo

HAWK

Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara
Substation Logo

Substation

A cloud-native, event-driven data pipeline toolkit for security teams with extensible data processing and serverless deployment.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cloudsecurityawsserverless
Cloudmarker Logo

Cloudmarker

Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloudcloud-compliancecloud-securityazuregcp
Shuffle Automation Logo

Shuffle Automation

An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development.

Security Operations
Free
automationcloud

Zero Online Banking

Zero Online Banking offers a convenient way to manage money with various features like checking account activity and transferring funds securely.

Miscellaneous
Free
cloudcloud-security
Cloudlist Logo

Cloudlist

A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloudcloud-securitycloud-complianceasset-inventoryblue-team
Metadefender Cloud Logo

Metadefender Cloud

Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks.

Threat Management
Free
cloudmalware-detectionfile-analysissandbox
Komiser Logo

Komiser

Open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager for analyzing and managing cloud cost, usage, security, and governance.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloudcloud-security