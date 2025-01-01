DryRun Logo

DryRun Security is a GitHub application that performs contextual security analysis of code changes during pull requests. The tool analyzes code changes in real-time within GitHub repositories, focusing on security context for developers. It examines authentication, authorization, sensitive codepaths, functions, authorship, intent, and code brittleness. The analyzer supports multiple programming languages including Python, Java, JavaScript/TypeScript, C++, C#, Golang, Rust, Swift, PHP, Ruby, Kotlin, Scala, and COBOL. It integrates directly into the GitHub workflow, providing security feedback before code merges into the main codebase. The tool utilizes AI-powered analysis to evaluate pull requests and provide security context directly within the GitHub interface.

