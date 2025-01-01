DryRun Security is a GitHub application that performs contextual security analysis of code changes during pull requests. The tool analyzes code changes in real-time within GitHub repositories, focusing on security context for developers. It examines authentication, authorization, sensitive codepaths, functions, authorship, intent, and code brittleness. The analyzer supports multiple programming languages including Python, Java, JavaScript/TypeScript, C++, C#, Golang, Rust, Swift, PHP, Ruby, Kotlin, Scala, and COBOL. It integrates directly into the GitHub workflow, providing security feedback before code merges into the main codebase. The tool utilizes AI-powered analysis to evaluate pull requests and provide security context directly within the GitHub interface.
Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.
A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.
Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.
A Java API for searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play with additional check-in features for generating ANDROID-ID.
A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.
