DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor

The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.

honeypotraspberry-picowrieweb-application-securitytelnetssh
Liffy

A local file inclusion exploitation tool

exploitlocal-file-inclusionweb-application-securityvulnerability-exploitation
crtndstry

A subdomain finder tool

subdomain-discoverysecurity-research
xss2png

A tool to generate a PNG image containing a XSS payload

xssxss-payloadpngsecurity-researcheducational
Can I take over XYZ?

A list of services and how to claim (sub)domains with dangling DNS records.

dnssubdomainssecurity-researchpenetration-testing
oxml_xxe

A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes

xxe
HostileSubBruteforcer

A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain

nmappythonbruteforcingsubdomain-scanningport-scanning
SubOver

A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities

subdomain-takeoversubdomain-scanningvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research
dotdotpwn

A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities.

directory-traversalfuzzervulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-app-securitypenetration-testing
autoSubTakeover

A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.

dnssubdomain-takeover
xsshunter_client

A correlated injection proxy tool for XSS Hunter

takeover

A tool for testing subdomain takeover possibilities at a mass scale.

subdomain-takeovermass-scanningcsv-outputsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning
JSONBee

A tool to bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions

cspsecurity-researchweb-security
dirstalk

A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.

directory-scanningweb-scanning
xxeserv

A mini webserver with FTP support for XXE payloads

xxeftpeducationalproof-of-concept
URO

A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting

pentestingweb-scrapingpythoncrawling
Whonow

A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks

dnsrebindingattack-platformattack-pathsdns-rebinding
Manuka by SpaceRaccoon

An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.

blue-teamosinthoneypotreconnaissancecyber-securitythreat-detection
honeydet

A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols.

honeypotmulti-threadedgolangweb-servercommand-line-tool
HoneyFS

An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement.

blue-teamhoneypotfile-systemnatural-language-processingproof-of-concept
gohoney

SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.

sshlog-analysissecurity-testing
