157 tools and resources
Showcase your innovative cybersecurity solution to our dedicated audience of security professionals.
Reach out!
The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.
A local file inclusion exploitation tool
A subdomain finder tool
A tool to generate a PNG image containing a XSS payload
A list of services and how to claim (sub)domains with dangling DNS records.
A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain
A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities
A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities.
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.
A correlated injection proxy tool for XSS Hunter
A tool for testing subdomain takeover possibilities at a mass scale.
A tool to bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions
A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.
A mini webserver with FTP support for XXE payloads
A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting
A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks
An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.
A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols.
An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement.
SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.