DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor 0 ( 0 ) The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis. Honeypots Free honeypotraspberry-picowrieweb-application-securitytelnetssh

Liffy 0 ( 0 ) A local file inclusion exploitation tool Honeypots Free exploitlocal-file-inclusionweb-application-securityvulnerability-exploitation

crtndstry 0 ( 0 ) A subdomain finder tool Honeypots Free subdomain-discoverysecurity-research

xss2png 0 ( 0 ) A tool to generate a PNG image containing a XSS payload Honeypots Free xssxss-payloadpngsecurity-researcheducational

oxml_xxe 0 ( 0 ) A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes Honeypots Free xxe

HostileSubBruteforcer 0 ( 0 ) A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain Honeypots Free nmappythonbruteforcingsubdomain-scanningport-scanning

SubOver 0 ( 0 ) A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities Honeypots Free subdomain-takeoversubdomain-scanningvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research

dotdotpwn 0 ( 0 ) A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities. Honeypots Free directory-traversalfuzzervulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-app-securitypenetration-testing

autoSubTakeover 0 ( 0 ) A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address. Honeypots Free dnssubdomain-takeover

xsshunter_client 0 ( 0 ) A correlated injection proxy tool for XSS Hunter Honeypots Free

takeover 0 ( 0 ) A tool for testing subdomain takeover possibilities at a mass scale. Honeypots Free subdomain-takeovermass-scanningcsv-outputsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning

JSONBee 0 ( 0 ) A tool to bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions Honeypots Free cspsecurity-researchweb-security

dirstalk 0 ( 0 ) A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server. Honeypots Free directory-scanningweb-scanning

xxeserv 0 ( 0 ) A mini webserver with FTP support for XXE payloads Honeypots Free xxeftpeducationalproof-of-concept

URO 0 ( 0 ) A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting Honeypots Free pentestingweb-scrapingpythoncrawling

Whonow 0 ( 0 ) A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks Honeypots Free dnsrebindingattack-platformattack-pathsdns-rebinding

honeydet 0 ( 0 ) A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols. Honeypots Free honeypotmulti-threadedgolangweb-servercommand-line-tool

HoneyFS 0 ( 0 ) An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotfile-systemnatural-language-processingproof-of-concept