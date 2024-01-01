Free intelligence feeds for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about emerging threats and trends.
CI Army List is a comprehensive list of IP addresses that can be used for cybersecurity purposes, such as threat intelligence, incident response, and security research. The list contains a vast number of IP addresses that can be used to identify potential security threats and improve overall cybersecurity posture. The list is regularly updated to ensure that it remains relevant and effective in identifying potential security threats. It is a valuable resource for cybersecurity professionals, researchers, and organizations looking to improve their cybersecurity defenses. By using the CI Army List, organizations can improve their threat detection and response capabilities, reduce the risk of cyber attacks, and improve their overall cybersecurity posture.
Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.
A community-driven project sharing detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient, following MITRE ATT&CK structure.
An IOC tracker written in Python that queries Google Custom Search Engines for various cybersecurity indicators and monitors domain status using Google Safe Browsing APIs.
VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context.
A comprehensive Threat Intelligence Program Management Solution for managing the entire CTI lifecycle.