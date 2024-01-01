NEW

RoboShadow 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features. Vulnerability Management Commercial windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning

Impost 0 ( 0 ) Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities. Network Security Free honey-potnetwork-securityauditingforensics

MDE-AuditCheck 0 ( 0 ) Script to verify audit settings for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint in GPO. Miscellaneous Free endpoint-securitygroup-policyscriptauditing

Shockpot-Frontend 0 ( 0 ) A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries. Honeypots Free appsecauditingcompliancecybersecurityhoneytrapincident-responselog-analysismonitoringpenetration-testing