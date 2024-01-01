12 tools and resources
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
A comprehensive resource for threat hunting in Active Directory environments, covering tracking command-line/PowerShell activity, Kerberoasting detection, auditing attacker activity, and monitoring enterprise command-line activity.
netsniff-ng is a free Linux networking toolkit with zero-copy mechanisms for network development, analysis, and auditing.
A repository of pre-defined detections for security threats and abnormal behaviors in Falco.
Linux privilege escalation auditing tool for detecting security deficiencies in Linux kernels.
An AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides asset visibility and actionable results through statistical analysis and security checks.
Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.
A penetration testing tool for intercepting SSH connections and logging plaintext passwords.
A tool for SSH server & client configuration auditing with comprehensive analysis and policy scans.
Script to verify audit settings for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint in GPO.
A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.
An Open Source supply chain security and auditing tool that tracks projects and dependencies, monitoring for vulnerabilities and issues.