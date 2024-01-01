auditing

12 tools and resources

RoboShadow

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning
Detecting the Elusive - Active Directory Threat Hunting

0 (0)

A comprehensive resource for threat hunting in Active Directory environments, covering tracking command-line/PowerShell activity, Kerberoasting detection, auditing attacker activity, and monitoring enterprise command-line activity.

Guides and eBooks
Free
threat-huntingsysmonauditing
netsniff-ng toolkit

0 (0)

netsniff-ng is a free Linux networking toolkit with zero-copy mechanisms for network development, analysis, and auditing.

Network Security
Free
network-analysisdebuggingauditingnetwork-reconnaissancepcappacket-capture
Falco Rules

0 (0)

A repository of pre-defined detections for security threats and abnormal behaviors in Falco.

Network Security
Free
appsecauditingcompliancecontainer-securitysyscalls
Linux Exploit Suggester (LES)

0 (0)

Linux privilege escalation auditing tool for detecting security deficiencies in Linux kernels.

Vulnerability Management
Free
linuxprivilege-escalationauditingcve
LambdaGuard

0 (0)

An AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides asset visibility and actionable results through statistical analysis and security checks.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-lambdaauditingsecurity
Impost

0 (0)

Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.

Network Security
Free
honey-potnetwork-securityauditingforensics
SSH MITM v2.3-dev

0 (0)

A penetration testing tool for intercepting SSH connections and logging plaintext passwords.

Offensive Security
Free
sshpenetration-testingproxypassword-crackingauditing
ssh-audit by jtesta

0 (0)

A tool for SSH server & client configuration auditing with comprehensive analysis and policy scans.

Miscellaneous
Free
sshauditingsecurity-informationprotocol-analysis
MDE-AuditCheck

0 (0)

Script to verify audit settings for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint in GPO.

Miscellaneous
Free
endpoint-securitygroup-policyscriptauditing
Shockpot-Frontend

0 (0)

A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.

Honeypots
Free
appsecauditingcompliancecybersecurityhoneytrapincident-responselog-analysismonitoringpenetration-testing
LunaTrace

0 (0)

An Open Source supply chain security and auditing tool that tracks projects and dependencies, monitoring for vulnerabilities and issues.

Vulnerability Management
Free
auditingdependency-managementvulnerability-scanning