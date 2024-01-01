NEW

SharpAppLocker 0 ( 0 ) SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies. Endpoint Security Free appsecapplockercsharppowershellsystem-security

PowerSploit 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes. Offensive Security Free powershellpenetration-testingdll-injectioncompressionencryptionpersistence

Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques. Malware Analysis Free powershellobfuscationsecurity-researchthreat-research

BitLocker 0 ( 0 ) Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation. Data Protection and Cryptography Free windowsencryptiongroup-policypowershellcompliance

PowerForensics 0 ( 0 ) PowerForensics is a PowerShell digital forensics framework for hard drive forensic analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicspowershellforensic-analysisfile-system-analysis

Shellclear 0 ( 0 ) A tool to secure your shell commands history by clearing sensitive commands Miscellaneous Free security-toolbashpowershell

PowerGRR 0 ( 0 ) PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics. Security Operations Free automationpowershellscripting

Hunt-Detect-Prevent 0 ( 0 ) Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers. Threat Management Free threat-huntingactive-directorypowershell

libyara.NET 0 ( 0 ) A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell. Malware Analysis Free csharppowershellyaradotnet

PSRecon 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsedata-acquisitionendpoint-securitypowershell

Meerkat 0 ( 0 ) A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsereconnaissancewindowspowershellendpoint-security

CimSweep 0 ( 0 ) CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent. Security Operations Free powershellincident-responsehuntingwindows

Ebowla 0 ( 0 ) Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs. Offensive Security Free payload-generationpythongopowershell

PSHunt 0 ( 0 ) Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information. Threat Management Free powershellthreat-huntingendpoint-securitydfirhunting

Invoke-ATTACKAPI [DEPRECATED] 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API. Threat Management Free mitrepowershellsecurityframework