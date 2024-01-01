powershell

SharpAppLocker

SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.

Endpoint Security
appsecapplockercsharppowershellsystem-security
ForensicMiner v1.4

ForensicMiner, Redefine DFIR Automations

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsdfirpowershellautomationforensic-analysiswindows
DDE attack with PowerShell Empire

Weaponize Word documents with PowerShell Empire using the Microsoft DDE exploit.

Offensive Security
powershellempiremicrosoftpayloadattack-vector
PowerSploit

A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.

Offensive Security
powershellpenetration-testingdll-injectioncompressionencryptionpersistence
Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0

A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.

Malware Analysis
powershellobfuscationsecurity-researchthreat-research
Kaiser File-less Persistence

Discontinued project for file-less persistence, attacks, and anti-forensic capabilities on Windows 7 32-bit systems.

Malware Analysis
attack-toolanti-forensicpowershell
BitLocker

Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation.

Data Protection and Cryptography
windowsencryptiongroup-policypowershellcompliance
PowerForensics

PowerForensics is a PowerShell digital forensics framework for hard drive forensic analysis.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicspowershellforensic-analysisfile-system-analysis
InQuest YARA Rules

A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.

Threat Management
yarapowershellmalware-analysisthreat-huntingincident-response
Shellclear

A tool to secure your shell commands history by clearing sensitive commands

Miscellaneous
security-toolbashpowershell
DeepBlueCLI

A PowerShell module for threat hunting via Windows Event Logs

Threat Management
blue-teamevent-logevent-log-analysispowershellthreat-huntingwindows-event-logs
PowerGRR

PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics.

Security Operations
automationpowershellscripting
Hunt-Detect-Prevent

Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers.

Threat Management
threat-huntingactive-directorypowershell
libyara.NET

A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell.

Malware Analysis
csharppowershellyaradotnet
Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List

Repository documenting common techniques to bypass AppLocker with verified, unverified, and generic bypasses.

IAM & Credential Management
appsecapplockerbypassdllpowershellsecurity
PSRecon

A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts.

Digital Forensics
incident-responsedata-acquisitionendpoint-securitypowershell
Meerkat

A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints.

Digital Forensics
incident-responsereconnaissancewindowspowershellendpoint-security
CimSweep

CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent.

Security Operations
powershellincident-responsehuntingwindows
PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0

A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.

Guides and eBooks
powershellcheat-sheetpentestingsecuritypost-exploitation

Active Directory Security

A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.

IAM & Credential Management
appsecattack-pathsblue-teampowershellsecurity-audit
Ebowla

Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs.

Offensive Security
payload-generationpythongopowershell
Sherlock PowerShell Script

Powerful PowerShell script for identifying missing software patches for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
patch-managementvulnerability-scanningpowershellsecurity-audit
PSHunt

Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.

Threat Management
powershellthreat-huntingendpoint-securitydfirhunting
Active Directory Exploitation Cheat Sheet

Cheat sheet with common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory.

Training and Resources
enumerationwindowslateral-movementpowershell
Posh-VirusTotal PowerShell Module

A PowerShell module for interacting with VirusTotal to analyze suspicious files and URLs.

Malware Analysis
powershellvirus-totalfile-analysissecurity-tool
Executing Commands and Bypassing AppLocker with PowerShell Diagnostic Scripts

A blog post about bypassing AppLocker using PowerShell diagnostic scripts

Offensive Security
powershell
Invoke-ATTACKAPI [DEPRECATED]

A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API.

Threat Management
mitrepowershellsecurityframework
Kansa

A modular incident response framework in Powershell that uses Powershell Remoting to collect data for incident response and breach hunts.

Security Operations
powershellincident-response
Windows EVTX Samples [200 EVTX examples]

Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.

Threat Management
windowsevent-logsysmonpowershellthreat-huntingdfir
WMI Monitor

Monitor WMI consumers and processes for potential malicious activity

Endpoint Security
powershellmonitoringmalware-detectionsecurity-monitoring