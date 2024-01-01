file-system

24 tools and resources

NEW

HoneyFS

An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement.

Honeypots
blue-teamhoneypotfile-systemnatural-language-processingproof-of-concept
MFTExtractor

A tool for parsing and extracting information from the Master File Table of NTFS file systems.

Digital Forensics
ntfsfile-systemforensic-analysisfile-extractiondigital-forensics
PhotoRec

A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory.

Digital Forensics
file-recoverydata-recoveryfile-systemoperating-system
extundelete

A utility for recovering deleted files from ext3 or ext4 partitions.

Digital Forensics
file-recoverylinuxfile-system
libfsapfs

A library and tools to access and analyze APFS file systems

Digital Forensics
file-systemmac-os
bulk_extractor

A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsfile-analysisfile-carvingfile-extractionfile-systemforensic-analysisforensic-toolhex-dump
Loading Alternate Data Stream (ADS) DLL/CPL Binaries to Bypass AppLocker

Utilizing Alternate Data Streams (ADS) to bypass AppLocker default policies by loading DLL/CPL binaries.

Offensive Security
applockerbypassdll-injectionfile-systemsecurity-group
IPED Digital Forensic Tool

An open source digital forensic tool for processing and analyzing digital evidence with high performance and multiplatform support.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsforensicsjavadisk-imagefile-system
MFT Parsers Review

Review of various MFT parsers used in digital forensics for analyzing NTFS file systems.

Digital Forensics
forensicsincident-responsemftntfsfile-systemincident-response-tool
delete-self-poc

A demonstration of a method to delete a locked executable or currently running file from disk.

Data Protection and Cryptography
file-systemfile-access
testdisk

TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems.

Digital Forensics
data-recoveryfile-system
dfvfs

A digital forensics tool that provides read-only access to file-system objects from various storage media types and file formats.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsfile-systemvirtual-file-systemforensic-analysisfile-access
stegfs

A steganographic file system in userspace for plausible deniability of files.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyfile-systemusbdata-hiding
CyLR

CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsforensic-analysisfile-systemwindowslinuxmacos
python-ntfs

Open source Python library for NTFS analysis

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsfile-systemntfspythonforensic-analysisfile-system-analysis
libfvde

A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.

Digital Forensics
encryptionmac-os-xfile-systemsecurity
Disk Arbitrator

A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.

Digital Forensics
macforensicfile-systemsecurity
TestDisk and PhotoRec

TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks.

Data Protection and Cryptography
data-recoveryfile-systemdigital-forensicsfile-analysis
MFTMactime

MFT and USN parser for direct extraction in filesystem timeline format with YARA rule support.

Digital Forensics
mftfile-systemforensic-analysistriage
libfsntfs

A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.

Digital Forensics
ntfsfile-systemwindowsfilesystemlibrary
gvfs

GVfs is a userspace virtual filesystem implementation for GIO with various backends and features.

Digital Forensics
file-systemvirtual-file-systemsmbhttp
APFS File System Format Reference Sheet

APFS is a proprietary file system developed by Apple for macOS, offering improved performance, security, and reliability.

Guides and eBooks
file-systemmacossecurityperformance
THOR Lite

A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Endpoint Security
iocyarascannerfile-systemgo
MemProcFS

View physical memory as files in a virtual file system for easy memory analysis and artifact access.

Digital Forensics
memory-analysisfile-systemvirtual-file-systemmemory-dumpincident-response