HoneyFS 0 ( 0 ) An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotfile-systemnatural-language-processingproof-of-concept

MFTExtractor 0 ( 0 ) A tool for parsing and extracting information from the Master File Table of NTFS file systems. Digital Forensics Free ntfsfile-systemforensic-analysisfile-extractiondigital-forensics

PhotoRec 0 ( 0 ) A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory. Digital Forensics Free file-recoverydata-recoveryfile-systemoperating-system

extundelete 0 ( 0 ) A utility for recovering deleted files from ext3 or ext4 partitions. Digital Forensics Free file-recoverylinuxfile-system

libfsapfs 0 ( 0 ) A library and tools to access and analyze APFS file systems Digital Forensics Free file-systemmac-os

delete-self-poc 0 ( 0 ) A demonstration of a method to delete a locked executable or currently running file from disk. Data Protection and Cryptography Free file-systemfile-access

testdisk 0 ( 0 ) TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems. Digital Forensics Free data-recoveryfile-system

dfvfs 0 ( 0 ) A digital forensics tool that provides read-only access to file-system objects from various storage media types and file formats. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsfile-systemvirtual-file-systemforensic-analysisfile-access

CyLR 0 ( 0 ) CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisfile-systemwindowslinuxmacos

libfvde 0 ( 0 ) A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems. Digital Forensics Free encryptionmac-os-xfile-systemsecurity

Disk Arbitrator 0 ( 0 ) A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging. Digital Forensics Free macforensicfile-systemsecurity

MFTMactime 0 ( 0 ) MFT and USN parser for direct extraction in filesystem timeline format with YARA rule support. Digital Forensics Free mftfile-systemforensic-analysistriage

libfsntfs 0 ( 0 ) A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1. Digital Forensics Free ntfsfile-systemwindowsfilesystemlibrary

gvfs 0 ( 0 ) GVfs is a userspace virtual filesystem implementation for GIO with various backends and features. Digital Forensics Free file-systemvirtual-file-systemsmbhttp