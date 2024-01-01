scripting

Rizin

A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdisassemblydebuggingforensic-toolscriptingpythonrubyrustgo
GraphQLmap

A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
graphqlpentestingscriptingendpointsecurity-testingapi-security
Turbo Intruder Scripts

A collection of scripts for Turbo Intruder, a penetration testing tool

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-researchautomationscripting
USN-Journal-Parser

Python script to parse the NTFS USN Change Journal.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsfile-analysispythonscripting
Red Team Automation (RTA)

RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamatt&ckmitre-attackpythonscriptingbinary-analysis
RustScan

Fast, smart, effective port scanner with extensive extendability and adaptive learning.

Network Security
Free
port-scanningnmapscriptingpythonshellsecurity-testing
PowerGRR

PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics.

Security Operations
Free
automationpowershellscripting
AutoTTP

Automated tool for scripting complex sequences in cybersecurity frameworks.

Security Operations
Free
automationmetasploitcobalt-strikeempirescripting
CIRTKit

A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.

Security Operations
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsepacket-analysisjavascriptdeobfuscationvolatilitymemory-analysisscriptingautomation
IDA_scripts

Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality

Malware Analysis
Free
idapythonscriptingautomationdisassemblerida-pro
GrokEVT

GrokEVT is a tool for reading Windows event log files and converting them to a human-readable format.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
windowsevent-loglog-analysispythonscripting
Quark Script

Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securitypenteststatic-analysisdynamic-analysisscripting
Viper Framework

Binary analysis and management framework for organizing malware and exploit samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysismalware-analysisexploitscriptingcommunity-driven