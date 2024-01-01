13 tools and resources
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes.
A collection of scripts for Turbo Intruder, a penetration testing tool
Python script to parse the NTFS USN Change Journal.
RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.
Fast, smart, effective port scanner with extensive extendability and adaptive learning.
PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics.
Automated tool for scripting complex sequences in cybersecurity frameworks.
A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.
Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality
GrokEVT is a tool for reading Windows event log files and converting them to a human-readable format.
Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.
Binary analysis and management framework for organizing malware and exploit samples.