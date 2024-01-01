cowrie

DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor

The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.

Honeypots
Free
honeypot raspberry-pi cowrie web-application-security telnet ssh
Tango Logo

Tango

Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease.

Honeypots
Free
honeypot splunk cowrie security-testing incident-response
sshd-honeypot Logo

sshd-honeypot

A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Honeypots
Free
honeypot ssh cowrie brute-force attack-detection security-testing
mhn-core-docker Logo

mhn-core-docker

A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.

Honeypots
Free
docker honeypot hpfeeds cowrie network-security container-security
DShield Docker Logo

DShield Docker

A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project

Network Security
Free
cowrie honeypot ssh security-testing penetration-testing
cowrie2neo Logo

cowrie2neo

Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database.

Honeypots
Free
cowrie honeypot neo4j log-analysis data-visualization cybersecurity
Cowralyze Logo

Cowralyze

A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
cowrie log-analysis command-line-tool visualization statistics