7 tools and resources
The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.
Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease.
A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.
A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project
Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database.
A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.