NEW

DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor 0 ( 0 ) The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis. Honeypots Free honeypotraspberry-picowrieweb-application-securitytelnetssh

Tango 0 ( 0 ) Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease. Honeypots Free honeypotsplunkcowriesecurity-testingincident-response

sshd-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free honeypotsshcowriebrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing

mhn-core-docker 0 ( 0 ) A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot. Honeypots Free dockerhoneypothpfeedscowrienetwork-securitycontainer-security

DShield Docker 0 ( 0 ) A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project Network Security Free cowriehoneypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testing