Bento Toolkit

A lightweight and portable Docker container for penetration testers and CTF players

Offensive Security
Free
dockerpenetration-testingctfguidocker-composeburp-suite
mkCTF

Framework for creating jeopardy CTF challenges with configurable structure and efficient integration.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengessecurity-challenges

pwnable.kr

A non-commercial wargame site offering pwn challenges related to system exploitation with different difficulty levels.

Training and Resources
Free
ctfwargamebinary-securitybinary-analysis
MotherFucking CTF

A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com with a focus on challenge difficulty.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challenges
CTF Resources

Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.

Training and Resources
Free
ctfctf-challengeshackingreverse-engineeringsecurity-competition
Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 2

A security dataset and CTF platform with full and attack-only versions pre-indexed for Splunk.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfinfosecsplunksecurity-researchsecurity-education
echoCTF

echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritypenetration-testingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awareness
Steganography Toolkit

A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyctfdockerimage-analysisfile-analysisbinary-security

Shell-Storm Repository

A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.

Training and Resources
Free
ctfctf-challengescybersecurityeducationfree-toolslearning
OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension

Node package for preparing CTF events with OWASP Juice Shop challenges for popular CTF frameworks.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfowasp
Hack This Site

A free, safe, and legal training ground for ethical hackers to test and expand their skills

Offensive Security
Free
ctfethical-hacking
CTFWriteupScrapper

A tool for scraping CTF writeups from ctftime.org and organizing them for easy access.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfscrapingpythonflask
Privilege Escalation Cheatsheet (Vulnhub)

A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.

Training and Resources
Free
privilege-escalationctfenumerationlinuxsecurityhacking
NightShade

A simple security capture the flag framework for running contests

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-framework
Labs-Pentest

Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills

Training and Resources
Free
ctfpentesttrainingsecurityhackingcybersecurity

Ghost in the Shellcode

An annual jeopardy-style capture-the-flag contest with challenges related to cybersecurity.

Training and Resources
Free
capture-the-flagctfreverse-engineering
BetterMotherFucking CTF

A CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com, emphasizing simplicity and lightweight features.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfsecurity-competitionbinary-securityinfosec
Mellivora Mellivora

Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagphpsecurity-educationinfoseclearning
CTF Writeups Collection

Collection of CTF writeups from September 2018 onwards, including various CTFs and HackTheBox.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctf
Security Scenario Generator (SecGen)

SecGen creates vulnerable virtual machines and hacking challenges for learning security penetration testing techniques.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfvagrantrubysecurity-educationpenetration-testing
Pwntools

CTF toolkit for rapid exploit development and prototyping.

Offensive Security
Free
ctfexploit-developmentpythonpentestingbinary-security
exploit_me

Very vulnerable ARM/ARM64[AARCH64] application with various levels of vulnerabilities for exploitation training.

Offensive Security
Free
ctfexploitationarm
CTF Write-ups 2013

A collection of CTF source files and write-ups that anyone can contribute to

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengesctf-solutions
2019 BambooFox CTF Official Write Up Reverse

A write-up of the reverse engineering challenge from the 2019 BambooFox CTF competition

Malware Analysis
Free
reverse-engineeringctfchallenge
Security Cheatsheets

Security cheatsheets to aid penetration testers and security enthusiasts in remembering useful but not frequently used commands.

Training and Resources
Free
penetration-testingctfsecurityhacking
Gh0st Networks News Feed

Stay updated on Gh0st Networks lab activities, CTF challenges, and join the slack team for support.

Blogs and News
Free
ctfvpnlabnewssecurity
FBCTF

Platform for hosting Jeopardy and 'King of the Hill' style Capture the Flag competitions.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-competition
CTF Write-Ups SababaSec

CTF write-ups from SababaSec team

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcybersecuritycompetition
OneGadget

Find RCE gadgets for CTF pwn challenges with ease.

Offensive Security
Free
ctfrcesymbolic-executionruby
Hack Yourself First

Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
bug-bountyctfhackinginfosecpenetration-testingsecurity-testing

Google CTF

A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills

Vulnerability Management
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritycryptographyreverse-engineering
Splunk Boss of the SOC

Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teamctflog-analysisincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-competition
CTF Write-ups Repository (2014)

A repository of CTF source files and write-ups for CTFs from 2014, allowing contributions and corrections.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengesctf-writeupsctf-solutions
Hack Night by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab

A comprehensive and immersive 13-week course by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab introducing students to offensive security with practical applications and research projects.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teamctfoffensive-securitypenetration-testing
Root the Box

Real-time capture the flag (CTF) scoring engine for computer wargames with a fun game-like environment for learning cybersecurity skills.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagwargamespenetration-testingincident-responsedigital-forensicsthreat-hunting
Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 3

A sample security dataset and CTF platform for information security professionals, researchers, students, and enthusiasts.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfdatasetsplunkinfosecbot
CTF Write-ups Repository (2016)

A collection of CTF source files and write-ups that anyone can contribute to.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengesctf-writeupsctf-solutions
pwntools-write-ups

A collection of CTF write-ups using pwntools

Training and Resources
Free
ctfgithub
CTF Write-ups 2015 Repository

A repository of CTF source files and write-ups from 2015, addressing common issues in CTF write-ups.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengesctf-writeupssecurity-challenges
Hacker101

Free online class for web security and hacking

Training and Resources
Free
appsecctfhackinginfoseclearning
HackTheArch

Scoring server for Cyber Capture the Flag events with a focus on problem modification and hint offerings.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagruby-on-railscyber-security
Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application

A deliberately weak and insecure implementation of GraphQL for testing and practicing GraphQL security

Application Security
Free
bug-bountygraphqlsecurity-testingpenetration-testingctf
DEF CON CTF Archive

A live archive of DEF CON CTF challenges, vulnerable by design, for hackers to play safely.

Training and Resources
Free
ctfchallengearchivesecurity-testingbinary-securitycontainerization
CTFd

CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework with extensive features for creating and managing CTF competitions.

Miscellaneous
Free
capture-the-flagctfcompetitionsecurity-competition
Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016

Insights on Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016 competition, focusing on preparation, operations plan, and automation.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamctfcompetitioncybersecurityinfosec
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs

Cross-site scripting labs for web application security enthusiasts

Application Security
Free
xssctfweb-securityvulnerable-app
CTF Writeups

A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions

Training and Resources
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-competitionhackingsecurity
CTF-Writeups Writeups of CTF challenges I solved

A collection of writeups of CTF challenges I solved, including explanations of the challenges and how I solved them.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengessecurity-challenges
CTF_WRITEUPS

Detailed explanations of steps taken to solve challenges in Capture The Flag competitions.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-competitioncybersecurity
SSH Honeypot

A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotlow-interactionbrute-forceattack-detectionctfsecurity-testing
MemLabs

Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.

Digital Forensics
Free
ctfmemory-forensicsvolatilityeducationlearningsecurity-research
DFIR CTF: Precision Widgets of North Dakota Intrusion

A cybersecurity challenge where you play the role of an incident response consultant investigating an intrusion at Precision Widgets of North Dakota.

Training and Resources
Free
dfirctfincident-responseintrusion-detectionincident-analysisforensic-analysis