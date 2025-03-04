appNovi Logo

appNovi is an attack surface management platform that helps organizations map their enterprise attack surface by providing comprehensive asset visibility and contextual risk prioritization. The platform consolidates cyber asset inventory by connecting with existing security and infrastructure tools, creating a unified view of all assets across an organization's environment. This integration approach allows security teams to identify assets with missing security agents and understand their exposure to potential threats. Key capabilities include: 1. Cyber Asset Management - Connects with existing tools to create a consolidated asset inventory, helping organizations maintain visibility across their infrastructure. 2. Vulnerability Prioritization - Analyzes vulnerabilities based on network exposure and business impact, enabling more effective remediation planning. 3. Attack Surface Mapping - Visualizes the threat exposure of assets and alerts on compliance drifts, providing a comprehensive view of the organization's security posture. 4. Incident Response Support - Offers time-series analysis for security incidents, allowing teams to understand a cyber asset and its relationships at specific points in time. The platform integrates with various infrastructure providers (AWS, Google Cloud), security tools (Rapid7, SentinelOne), and telemetry sources to create a holistic view of an organization's security environment. This convergence of data helps security teams make more informed decisions without manually pivoting between different tools and spreadsheets.

