HostileSubBruteforcer

A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain

Honeypots
nmappythonbruteforcingsubdomain-scanningport-scanning
sandmap

A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap

Network Security
nmapcliscannersecurity-testingnetwork-scanningpenetration-testing
aquatone

A tool for domain flyovers

Network Security
dnsnmapport-scanningpython
RustScan

Fast, smart, effective port scanner with extensive extendability and adaptive learning.

Network Security
port-scanningnmapscriptingpythonshellsecurity-testing
SSHWATCH v2.0 Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for Secure Shell (SSH)

An intrusion prevention system for SSH that blocks IP addresses after a set number of consecutive failed login attempts.

Network Security
sshiptablesnmapincident-response
Nmap Cheat Sheet v1.0

A comprehensive reference guide to Nmap's scripting engine and its various options, scripts, and target specifications.

Guides and eBooks
nmappenetration-testingcybersecurity
Redpoint

A Digital Bond research project to enumerate ICS applications and devices

Network Security
icsnmap