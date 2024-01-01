Bifrozt 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Bifrozt is a high interaction honeypot solution for Linux based systems that intercepts downloaded files, logs all SSH communications, enforces data control, facilitates data capture, and provides high level integrity of the captured data. It supports hardware and virtual installations, comes with preinstalled Honeyd, allows easy data extraction from logs, and disrupts outbound SYN and UDP flood attacks from the honeypot. Available for AMD64 and x86 architectures.