A honeypot tool that simulates an open relay to capture and analyze spam
Bifrozt is a high interaction honeypot solution for Linux based systems that intercepts downloaded files, logs all SSH communications, enforces data control, facilitates data capture, and provides high level integrity of the captured data. It supports hardware and virtual installations, comes with preinstalled Honeyd, allows easy data extraction from logs, and disrupts outbound SYN and UDP flood attacks from the honeypot. Available for AMD64 and x86 architectures.
A honeypot for malware that spreads via USB storage devices, detecting infections without further information.
A subdomain finder tool
Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.
LaBrea is a 'sticky' honeypot and IDS tool that traps malicious actors by creating virtual servers on unused IP addresses.
A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.