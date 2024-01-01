Incident Response Techniques for Ransomware Attacks

A comprehensive guide to memory forensics, covering tools, techniques, and procedures for analyzing volatile memory.
This book provides a comprehensive guide to understanding modern ransomware attacks and building an incident response strategy to prevent and respond to them. It covers the history of ransomware, incident response process, collecting and analyzing cyber threat intelligence, and using forensic methods to reconstruct ransomware attacks. The book is designed for security researchers, security analysts, and incident responders who want to build an effective incident response model for ransomware attacks. The book covers topics such as the life cycle of a human-operated ransomware attack, cyber threat intelligence, and digital forensic artifacts. It also provides a detailed guide to investigating initial access, post-exploitation, data exfiltration, and ransomware deployment techniques. The book concludes with the Unified Ransomware Kill Chain, a new framework for understanding and responding to ransomware attacks.
Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.
A comprehensive guide to investigating security incidents in popular cloud platforms, covering essential tools, logs, and techniques for cloud investigation and incident response.
A non-commercial wargame site offering pwn challenges related to system exploitation with different difficulty levels.
Hands-on cybersecurity training and testing platform with 1800+ labs
A comprehensive guide to Nessus, a vulnerability scanner, covering data directories, binary directories, logs directories, plugin directories, advanced settings, API, and good practices.