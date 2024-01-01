Incident Response Techniques for Ransomware Attacks 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This book provides a comprehensive guide to understanding modern ransomware attacks and building an incident response strategy to prevent and respond to them. It covers the history of ransomware, incident response process, collecting and analyzing cyber threat intelligence, and using forensic methods to reconstruct ransomware attacks. The book is designed for security researchers, security analysts, and incident responders who want to build an effective incident response model for ransomware attacks. The book covers topics such as the life cycle of a human-operated ransomware attack, cyber threat intelligence, and digital forensic artifacts. It also provides a detailed guide to investigating initial access, post-exploitation, data exfiltration, and ransomware deployment techniques. The book concludes with the Unified Ransomware Kill Chain, a new framework for understanding and responding to ransomware attacks.