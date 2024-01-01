blue-team

53 tools and resources

racepwn

A framework for testing and exploiting race conditions in software

Offensive Security
blue-teamred-teampenetration-testingpenetration-testing-framework
InternalBlue

Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update.

Network Security
blue-teambluetoothfirmware-analysisreverse-engineeringresearch
Manuka by SpaceRaccoon

An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.

Honeypots
blue-teamosinthoneypotreconnaissancecyber-securitythreat-detection
HoneyFS

An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement.

Honeypots
blue-teamhoneypotfile-systemnatural-language-processingproof-of-concept
Purple Academy by Picus

Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.

Training and Resources
blue-teamcyber-threatsmitre-attackransomware
ScanCannon

A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces

Network Security
attack-pathsblue-teamdnsenumerationnetwork-discoveryreconnaissance
Bait and Switch Honeypot

An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security.

Honeypots
honeypotred-teamblue-teamincident-response
Workshop Hacking Bluetooth Smart locks

A workshop on hacking Bluetooth Smart locks, covering architecture, vulnerabilities, and exploitation techniques.

Training and Resources
blue-teambluetoothiot
Daytripper

A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection.

Endpoint Security
blue-teamendpoint-securityendpoint-protection
Cyber Defence Analysis for Blue & Purple Teams

A newsletter providing summarized cyber defense technical content for blue and purple teams to stay informed and protect their estates.

Training and Resources
blue-team
Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains

A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.

Guides and eBooks
blue-teamattack-pathsintrusion-detectionthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
Operator Handbook: Red Team + OSINT + Blue Team Reference

A detailed manual for cybersecurity professionals focusing on red team, OSINT, and blue team strategies.

Training and Resources
red-teamosintblue-team
Red Team Automation (RTA)

RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.

Offensive Security
blue-teamatt&ckmitre-attackpythonscriptingbinary-analysis
Python IOC Editor v0.9.8

OpenIOC editor for building and manipulating threat intelligence data with support for various systems.

Threat Management
blue-teamincident-responseiocthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
panic_bcast

A network protocol panic button operating decentralized through UDP broadcasts and HTTP, intended for sensitive networks to prevent cold boot attacks.

Network Security
blue-teambreachnetwork-security
Project Zero iPhone Messaging Tools

Repository of tools for testing iPhone messaging by Project Zero

Offensive Security
blue-teambug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-testingvulnerability-research
DefaultCreds-cheat-sheet

A cheat sheet for default credentials to aid in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment

Malware Analysis
blue-teamred-teamvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detection
Detection Lab

A lab designed for defenders to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations.

Miscellaneous
blue-teamlabvagrantwindows
RedEye

RedEye is a visual analytic tool for enhancing Red and Blue Team operations.

Threat Management
blue-teamred-team
MSBuildAPICaller

A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection.

Offensive Security
appsecattack-platformblue-teampenetration-testingred-team

stoQ

A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks.

Miscellaneous
blue-teamautomationdata-analysisiocnetwork-security
DeepBlueCLI

A PowerShell module for threat hunting via Windows Event Logs

Threat Management
blue-teamevent-logevent-log-analysispowershellthreat-huntingwindows-event-logs
ThreatHunting Project

An informational repo about hunting for adversaries in your IT environment.

Threat Management
blue-teamthreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operationscybersecurityinfosec
DumpsterFire Toolset

A modular, menu-driven tool for building repeatable, time-delayed, distributed security events.

Offensive Security
blue-teamred-teamincident-responsesecurity-incident-response
Caldera

Caldera is a cybersecurity framework by MITRE for automated security assessments and adversary emulation.

Offensive Security
blue-teamcyber-securityred-team
Bluepot

Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities

Honeypots
blue-teambluetoothhoneypotjavamalware-analysissecurity-testing
Kubesploit

A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments

Offensive Security
blue-teamcontainer-securityc2command-and-controlgolangkubernetespost-exploitation
YALIH YALIH

A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.

Honeypots
appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara
BlueTeam.Lab

A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment.

Miscellaneous
blue-teamlabterraformansibleazurewindows
Pivoting Cheat Sheet

A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.

Guides and eBooks
blue-teamcheat-sheetpentestred-team
The Threat Hunter Playbook

A community-driven project sharing detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient, following MITRE ATT&CK structure.

Threat Management
attack-pathsblue-teamcybersecurityinfosecmitre-attackthreat-hunting
Lab of a Penetration Tester: Week of Evading Microsoft ATA

A week-long series of articles and talks on evading Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics (ATA) detection

Offensive Security
blue-teamred-teammicrosoft
ParrotSec

Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations.

Offensive Security
blue-teamcybersecurityoperating-systemred-team
Jupyter Notebooks for Threat Hunting

Utilize Jupyter Notebooks to enhance threat hunting capabilities by focusing on different threat categories or stages.

Threat Management
blue-teamthreat-huntingdata-enrichmentthreat-intelligence
Splunk Boss of the SOC

Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.

Training and Resources
blue-teamctflog-analysisincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-competition
rdppot

RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata.

Honeypots
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2canary-token
Mac Locations Scraper

Dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS with output options like KML and CSV.

Digital Forensics
blue-teamdigital-forensicsdigital-investigationiosmacos

Active Directory Security

A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.

IAM & Credential Management
appsecattack-pathsblue-teampowershellsecurity-audit
HonnyPotter

HonnyPotter is a WordPress plugin that logs all failed login attempts, with a caution to use it at your own risk.

SIEM and Log Management
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2canary-token
RedGuard

A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs.

Offensive Security
c2command-and-controlred-teampenetration-testingendpoint-detection-and-responseblue-team
Hack Night by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab

A comprehensive and immersive 13-week course by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab introducing students to offensive security with practical applications and research projects.

Training and Resources
blue-teamctfoffensive-securitypenetration-testing
OWA Honeypot

A basic Flask-based Outlook Web App (OWA) honeypot for cybersecurity experimentation.

Honeypots
blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingweb-app-security
HellPot

HellPot is an endless honeypot that sends unruly HTTP bots to hell with grave consequences.

Honeypots
blue-teamhoneypotbot-detection
Bifrozt-ansible

Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots

Honeypots
blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-response
Nodepot

A nodejs web application honeypot designed for small environments.

Honeypots
blue-teamhoneypotnodejsweb-application-security
CrackMapExec (CME)

CrackMapExec (CME) - A tool for querying internal database for host and credential information in cybersecurity.

Offensive Security
blue-teammetasploitpenetration-testingred-team
RedELK

RedELK enhances Red Team operations with SIEM capabilities to monitor and alert on Blue Team activities.

SIEM and Log Management
blue-teamred-teamsiemsecurity-information-and-event-managementincident-responsethreat-hunting
GHH - Google Hack Honeypot

GHH is a honeypot tool to defend against search engine hackers using Google as a hacking tool.

Honeypots
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2honeypot
Red Teaming Toolkit

Cutting-edge open-source security tools for adversary simulation and threat hunting.

Offensive Security
reconnaissanceattack-pathsattack-platformblue-teambreach
Cloudlist

A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.

Cloud and Container Security
cloudcloud-securitycloud-complianceasset-inventoryblue-team
PlumHound

A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights.

Vulnerability Management
blue-teamcybersecuritypentestsecurity-auditsecurity-tools
Blue Team Handbook: Incident Response Edition: A condensed field guide for the Cyber Security Incident Responder

A condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, covering incident response processes, attacker tactics, and practical techniques for handling incidents.

Training and Resources
incident-responseincident-handlingcybersecurityinfosecblue-team

A practical guide to RFID badge copying

A guide to bypassing RFID card reader security mechanisms using specialized hardware

Offensive Security
blue-teamred-teamrfid