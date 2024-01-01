NEW

racepwn 0 ( 0 ) A framework for testing and exploiting race conditions in software Offensive Security Free blue-teamred-teampenetration-testingpenetration-testing-framework

InternalBlue 0 ( 0 ) Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update. Network Security Free blue-teambluetoothfirmware-analysisreverse-engineeringresearch

HoneyFS 0 ( 0 ) An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotfile-systemnatural-language-processingproof-of-concept

Daytripper 0 ( 0 ) A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection. Endpoint Security Free blue-teamendpoint-securityendpoint-protection

panic_bcast 0 ( 0 ) A network protocol panic button operating decentralized through UDP broadcasts and HTTP, intended for sensitive networks to prevent cold boot attacks. Network Security Free blue-teambreachnetwork-security

DefaultCreds-cheat-sheet 0 ( 0 ) A cheat sheet for default credentials to aid in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment Malware Analysis Free blue-teamred-teamvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detection

Detection Lab 0 ( 0 ) A lab designed for defenders to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations. Miscellaneous Free blue-teamlabvagrantwindows

RedEye 0 ( 0 ) RedEye is a visual analytic tool for enhancing Red and Blue Team operations. Threat Management Free blue-teamred-team

MSBuildAPICaller 0 ( 0 ) A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection. Offensive Security Free appsecattack-platformblue-teampenetration-testingred-team

stoQ 0 ( 0 ) A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks. Miscellaneous Free blue-teamautomationdata-analysisiocnetwork-security

Caldera 0 ( 0 ) Caldera is a cybersecurity framework by MITRE for automated security assessments and adversary emulation. Offensive Security Free blue-teamcyber-securityred-team

Bluepot 0 ( 0 ) Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities Honeypots Free blue-teambluetoothhoneypotjavamalware-analysissecurity-testing

YALIH YALIH 0 ( 0 ) A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques. Honeypots Free appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara

BlueTeam.Lab 0 ( 0 ) A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment. Miscellaneous Free blue-teamlabterraformansibleazurewindows

ParrotSec 0 ( 0 ) Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations. Offensive Security Free blue-teamcybersecurityoperating-systemred-team

rdppot 0 ( 0 ) RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata. Honeypots Free blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2canary-token

RedGuard 0 ( 0 ) A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlred-teampenetration-testingendpoint-detection-and-responseblue-team

OWA Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A basic Flask-based Outlook Web App (OWA) honeypot for cybersecurity experimentation. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingweb-app-security

HellPot 0 ( 0 ) HellPot is an endless honeypot that sends unruly HTTP bots to hell with grave consequences. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotbot-detection

Bifrozt-ansible 0 ( 0 ) Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-response

Nodepot 0 ( 0 ) A nodejs web application honeypot designed for small environments. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotnodejsweb-application-security