Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 2 Logo

Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 2

A security dataset and CTF platform with full and attack-only versions pre-indexed for Splunk.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfinfosecsplunksecurity-researchsecurity-education
Haaukins Logo

Haaukins

Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritycapture-the-flagvirtualizationdockergolangsecurity-education
Mellivora Mellivora Logo

Mellivora Mellivora

Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagphpsecurity-educationinfoseclearning
Security Scenario Generator (SecGen) Logo

Security Scenario Generator (SecGen)

SecGen creates vulnerable virtual machines and hacking challenges for learning security penetration testing techniques.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfvagrantrubysecurity-educationpenetration-testing
King Phisher Logo

King Phisher

King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingsecurity-trainingsecurity-testingsecurity-awarenesssecurity-education
Naked Security and Sophos News Logo

Naked Security and Sophos News

Naked Security by Sophos offers expert insights and practical advice on cybersecurity threats and protection strategies.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityinfosecthreat-intelligencesecurity-education
Swordphish Logo

Swordphish

A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awarenessincident-responsesecurity-education
Paul's Security Weekly Logo

Paul's Security Weekly

A leading cybersecurity podcast network offering in-depth discussions on current security trends and insights.

Blogs and News
Free
podcastcybersecurityinfosecsecurity-education
SANS Logo

SANS

SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationeducationsecurity-educationsecurity-training
DIVA Android Logo

DIVA Android

An intentionally insecure Android app designed to teach developers and security professionals about common app vulnerabilities.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecpenetration-testingsecurity-educationvulnerability-analysis