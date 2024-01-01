10 tools and resources
A security dataset and CTF platform with full and attack-only versions pre-indexed for Splunk.
Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.
Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions.
SecGen creates vulnerable virtual machines and hacking challenges for learning security penetration testing techniques.
King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.
Naked Security by Sophos offers expert insights and practical advice on cybersecurity threats and protection strategies.
A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.
A leading cybersecurity podcast network offering in-depth discussions on current security trends and insights.
SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.
An intentionally insecure Android app designed to teach developers and security professionals about common app vulnerabilities.