Apache Spot (Incubating)

Open source software for leveraging insights from flow and packet analysis to identify potential security threats or attacks.

flow-analysispacket-analysissecurity-threatscloud-securitynetwork-security
Intrusion Detection Honeypots

A foundational guide for using deception against computer network adversaries using honeypots to detect adversaries before they accomplish their goals.

honeypotpacket-analysisnetwork-securityincident-response
Ipsumdump

A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.

network-securitypacket-analysistcpdumpnetwork-monitoring
RDFP

Zeek Remote desktop fingerprinting script for fingerprinting Remote Desktop clients.

remote-desktopfingerprintingzeeknetwork-securitypacket-analysis
PcapPlusPlus

A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols.

network-securitypacket-capturepacket-analysispacket-craftingc++
snort

Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity.

network-securitypacket-analysisrule-basedsecurity-monitoringsnort
tcpdump & libpcap

A powerful command-line packet analyzer and a portable C/C++ library for network traffic capture with comprehensive documentation.

network-securitytcpdumppacket-analysisnetwork-analysis
The Practice of Network Security Monitoring

A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.

network-securitypacket-analysisthreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringcybersecurity
CIRTKit

A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.

dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsepacket-analysisjavascriptdeobfuscationvolatilitymemory-analysisscriptingautomation
Stenographer

Stenographer is a high-performance full-packet-capture utility for intrusion detection and incident response purposes.

packet-captureintrusion-detectionincident-responsenetwork-securitypacket-analysis
Netis Cloud Probe

Netis Cloud Probe is an open source project for capturing and analyzing network packets across different machines.

packet-capturepacket-analysisnetwork-monitoringnetwork-securityopen-sourcecloud-security
Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS)

Monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts when potential threats are detected.

network-securityintrusion-detectionreal-time-monitoringpacket-analysis