A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
IRM-2022 (Incident Response Methodologies 2022) CERT Societe Generale with the collaboration of CERT aDvens provides easy to use operational incident best practices. These cheat sheets are dedicated to incident handling and cover multiple fields in which a CERT team can be involved. One IRM exists for each security incident we're used to dealing with. CERT Societe Generale would like to thank SANS and Lenny Zeltser who have been a major source of inspiration for some IRMs. We also would like to thank CERT aDvens for the collaborative work and the French translation. Feel free to contact us if you identify a bug or an error in these IRMs. This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.
Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.
A standardized framework for describing and classifying cybersecurity incidents
A PHP based web application for managing postmortems with pluggable features.
A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.
Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger