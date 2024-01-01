8 tools and resources
usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.
A tool to secure your shell commands history by clearing sensitive commands
A bash script for automating Linux swap analysis for post-exploitation or forensics purposes.
A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems
Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response.
Checksec is a bash script to check the properties of executables like PIE, RELRO, Canaries, ASLR, Fortify Source.
A Bash completion script for Android command-line tools
Recorded talks from Hack.lu 2018 covering various cybersecurity topics.