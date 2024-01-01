bash

8 tools and resources

usbdeath Logo

usbdeath

0 (0)

usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.

Digital Forensics
Free
usbforensicanti-forensicbashscript
Shellclear Logo

Shellclear

0 (0)

A tool to secure your shell commands history by clearing sensitive commands

Miscellaneous
Free
security-toolbashpowershell
swap_digger Logo

swap_digger

0 (0)

A bash script for automating Linux swap analysis for post-exploitation or forensics purposes.

Digital Forensics
Free
bashforensicspost-exploitationlinux
Fenrir Simple Bash IOC Scanner Logo

Fenrir Simple Bash IOC Scanner

0 (0)

A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems

Network Security
Free
bashiocscannerlinuxunixosxfile-analysishash-calculator
Bitscout Logo

Bitscout

0 (0)

Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsedigital-forensicsbash
Checksec Logo

Checksec

0 (0)

Checksec is a bash script to check the properties of executables like PIE, RELRO, Canaries, ASLR, Fortify Source.

Malware Analysis
Free
bashbinary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysis
Android Bash Completion Logo

Android Bash Completion

0 (0)

A Bash completion script for Android command-line tools

Miscellaneous
Free
bashcommand-line-toolsdk
Hack.lu 2018 Logo

Hack.lu 2018

0 (0)

Recorded talks from Hack.lu 2018 covering various cybersecurity topics.

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencesocial-engineeringhoneypotbashwindows