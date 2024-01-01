NEW

CrowdFMS 0 ( 0 ) Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration. Threat Management Free virus-totalyaraautomation

ConventionEngine 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths. Malware Analysis Free yaramalwarefile-analysisbinary-security

Yara-Java 0 ( 0 ) Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data. Application Security Free yarajavarule-enginebinary-analysisfile-analysis

YaraDbg 0 ( 0 ) A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease. Malware Analysis Free yararule-enginerule-writinghuntingdetection-rules

PhishingKit-Yara-Rules 0 ( 0 ) A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files. Threat Management Free phishingyararulesfile-system-analysis

RTFSig 0 ( 0 ) A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents. Malware Analysis Free file-analysissignatureyaravirus-totalpython

Yara-Repo 0 ( 0 ) Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla. Malware Analysis Free yararulesresourcesscriptcollection

yaml2yara 0 ( 0 ) A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input Threat Management Free yararule-enginerule-generation

Maldrolyzer 0 ( 0 ) A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware Malware Analysis Free malwareandroguardyarastatic-analysis

GtkSourceView-YARA 0 ( 0 ) YARA syntax highlighting for Gtk-based text editors Malware Analysis Free yarasyntax-highlighting

CDI_yara 0 ( 0 ) A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-detectionthreat-detectionsecurity-researchthreat-intelligencefile-analysis

java2yara 0 ( 0 ) A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support. Malware Analysis Free javayararule-generationbinary-analysisthreat-intelligence

YARALYZER 0 ( 0 ) Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context. Digital Forensics Free binary-analysisfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyararegexbinary-security

CobaltStrikeScan 0 ( 0 ) Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration. Threat Management Free cobalt-strikedll-injectionmemory-analysisyarawindows-security

yarAnalyzer 0 ( 0 ) yarAnalyzer creates statistics on a yara rule set and files in a sample directory, generating tables and CSV files, including an inventory feature. Threat Management Free yarafile-analysisstatisticsinventory

KLara 0 ( 0 ) KLara is a distributed system written in Python that helps Threat Intelligence researchers hunt for new malware using Yara. Malware Analysis Free yarathreat-intelligencepython

ocaml-yara 0 ( 0 ) OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification Malware Analysis Free yaracybersecurityfile-scanning

malscan 0 ( 0 ) Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts. Digital Forensics Free malware-detectionmemory-analysisyarapythonmalware-analysis

mkYARA 0 ( 0 ) Automate the process of writing YARA rules based on executable code within malware. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysismalware-analysisyararule-generationdisassembly

dnYara 0 ( 0 ) A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-researchbinary-analysissecurity-research

BinaryAlert 0 ( 0 ) A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams. Malware Analysis Free awss3yarafile-analysisincident-response

PasteHunter 0 ( 0 ) A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information. Threat Management Free yarafile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

Yabin 0 ( 0 ) Yabin creates Yara signatures from malware to find similar samples. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-analysisbinary-analysiswhitelist

libyara.NET 0 ( 0 ) A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell. Malware Analysis Free csharppowershellyaradotnet

YARA-Signatures 0 ( 0 ) A collection of public YARA signatures for various malware families. Threat Management Free yaramalwaresignaturethreat-intelligencesecurity-research

yaraScanParser 0 ( 0 ) A parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file to help maximize benefits and automate parsing of Yara Scan Service results. Threat Management Free yaramalware-detectionfile-analysis

YALIH YALIH 0 ( 0 ) A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques. Honeypots Free appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara

YaraManager 0 ( 0 ) A web-based manager for Yara rules, allowing for storage, editing, and management of Yara rules. Malware Analysis Free yararule-management

Yobi 0 ( 0 ) Yara Based Detection for web browsers Application Security Free yarabrowser-securitymalware-detection

Forager 0 ( 0 ) Forager is a threat intelligence tool that simplifies the retrieval, storage, and maintenance of threat data with a user-friendly interface and support for various data sources. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencethreat-feedthreat-datathreat-inteliocyara

Yara Manager 0 ( 0 ) A program to manage yara ruleset in a database with support for different databases and configuration options. Malware Analysis Free yararule-managementdatabasesqlitemysql

YaYaGen 0 ( 0 ) Automatic YARA rule generator based on Koodous reports with limited false positives. Threat Management Free malwareyarasignature-generation

YAIDS 0 ( 0 ) A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS Network Security Free intrusion-detectionyarapcapnetwork-securitymulti-threaded

YARI 0 ( 0 ) A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching. Offensive Security Free yaradebuggerrustinteractivebinary-analysisreverse-engineering

Signature-Base 0 ( 0 ) YARA signature and IOC database for LOKI and THOR Lite scanners with high quality rules and IOCs. Threat Management Free yaraiocthreat-intelligence

yaramod 0 ( 0 ) Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface. Application Security Free yararule-engineparserc++pythonpip

a-ray-grass 0 ( 0 ) YARA module for supporting DCSO format bloom filters with hashlookup capabilities. Malware Analysis Free yarahash-lookupbinary-analysis

yara_zip_module 0 ( 0 ) A yara module for searching strings inside zip files Malware Analysis Free yarafile-analysis

yara-rust 0 ( 0 ) Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning. Malware Analysis Free yaravirus-totalrule-enginebinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

statiStrings 0 ( 0 ) A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-researchrule-writingmalware-detectionhunting

Yara Validator 0 ( 0 ) A tool for validating and repairing Yara rules Vulnerability Management Free yara

yaraMail 0 ( 0 ) A Yara scanner for IMAP feeds and saved streams, extracting attachments and scanning them with chosen Yara rule files. Network Security Free yararule-based-scanning

HAWK 0 ( 0 ) Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage. Malware Analysis Free appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara

vim-yara 0 ( 0 ) Syntax, indent, and filetype detection for YARA rule files with auto-indenting and error display in quickfix window. Miscellaneous Free yaraplugin

DailyIOC 0 ( 0 ) A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets. Threat Management Free iocaptyara

Shotgunyara 0 ( 0 ) A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-researchthreat-analysisrule-engine

Yara-Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules. Vulnerability Management Free appsecburp-suiteyarapythonscannerweb-security

LOKI 0 ( 0 ) LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection. Threat Management Free iocyaraindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis

yara-parser 0 ( 0 ) A Go library for manipulating YARA rulesets with the ability to programatically change metadata, rule names, and more. Malware Analysis Free yararule-enginerule-parser

VolatilityBot 0 ( 0 ) VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitymemory-analysisautomationcode-injectionyara

Hyara 0 ( 0 ) Hyara is a plugin that simplifies writing YARA rules with various convenient features. Malware Analysis Free yararule-writingpluginida-promalware-analysis

Rastrea2r 0 ( 0 ) A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints. Security Operations Free incident-responseiocendpoint-securityyararestful-api

ida_yara 0 ( 0 ) A Python script for scanning data within an IDB using Yara Malware Analysis Free idayarabinary-analysisfile-analysishex-dump

ProcFilter 0 ( 0 ) ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments. Threat Management Free windowsyaramalware-analysisevent-log

Yara Station 0 ( 0 ) Management portal for LoKi scanner with centralized database for scanning activities. Malware Analysis Free yarascanner

YaraGuardian 0 ( 0 ) A Django web interface for managing Yara rules with features like search, categorization, and bulk edits. Malware Analysis Free yararule-managementdjangoweb-interface

YaraSharp 0 ( 0 ) C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support. Threat Management Free yarapattern-matchingfile-scanningcsharp

Spyre 0 ( 0 ) A simple, self-contained modular host-based IOC scanner for incident responders. Threat Management Free iocyarascannerincident-response

yarGen 0 ( 0 ) A generator for YARA rules that creates rules from strings found in malware files while removing strings from goodware files. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware

YARA-sort 0 ( 0 ) A tool for sorting YARA rules based on metadata. Miscellaneous Free yararule-management