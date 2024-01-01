yara

122 tools and resources

NEW

yara_rules Logo

yara_rules

0 (0)

A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.

Threat Management
Free
yararulethreat-detectionwindowslinuxransomware
CrowdFMS Logo

CrowdFMS

0 (0)

Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration.

Threat Management
Free
virus-totalyaraautomation
ConventionEngine Logo

ConventionEngine

0 (0)

A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalwarefile-analysisbinary-security
Yara-Java Logo

Yara-Java

0 (0)

Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.

Application Security
Free
yarajavarule-enginebinary-analysisfile-analysis
Yara_fn IDAPython script Logo

Yara_fn IDAPython script

0 (0)

Generates a YARA rule to match basic blocks of the current function in IDA Pro

Malware Analysis
Free
ida-proyarabinary-analysisbinary-securityrule-generation
Private Yara Rules Repository Logo

Private Yara Rules Repository

0 (0)

A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.

Threat Management
Free
yararulesmalware-detectionsecurity-rulesthreat-intelligence
Project Icewater Logo

Project Icewater

0 (0)

A project providing open-source YARA rules for malware and malicious file detection

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionyarafile-analysismachine-learningthreat-intelligence
plast Logo

plast

0 (0)

Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingyarapythonlinuxmacos
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules Logo

Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules

0 (0)

A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts

Vulnerability Management
Free
yaranpmpackage-auditci-cddocker
YARA Silly Silly Logo

YARA Silly Silly

0 (0)

A semi-automatic tool to generate YARA rules from virus samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisyaravirus-totalpython
YaraDbg Logo

YaraDbg

0 (0)

A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginerule-writinghuntingdetection-rules
PhishingKit-Yara-Rules Logo

PhishingKit-Yara-Rules

0 (0)

A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.

Threat Management
Free
phishingyararulesfile-system-analysis
RTFSig Logo

RTFSig

0 (0)

A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysissignatureyaravirus-totalpython
Yara-Repo Logo

Yara-Repo

0 (0)

Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararulesresourcesscriptcollection
Sophos AI YaraML Rules Repository Logo

Sophos AI YaraML Rules Repository

0 (0)

A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.

Malware Analysis
Free
machine-learningmalware-detectionyararule-generation
YaraGen Plugin for x64dbg Logo

YaraGen Plugin for x64dbg

0 (0)

Generate Yara rules from function basic blocks in x64dbg.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisyarabinary-analysisrule-generation
yaml2yara Logo

yaml2yara

0 (0)

A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input

Threat Management
Free
yararule-enginerule-generation
Detection Content Repository Logo

Detection Content Repository

0 (0)

Repository for detection content with various types of rules and payloads.

Threat Management
Free
yarasigmathreat-intelrule-engine
Maldrolyzer Logo

Maldrolyzer

0 (0)

A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware

Malware Analysis
Free
malwareandroguardyarastatic-analysis
GtkSourceView-YARA Logo

GtkSourceView-YARA

0 (0)

YARA syntax highlighting for Gtk-based text editors

Malware Analysis
Free
yarasyntax-highlighting
CDI_yara Logo

CDI_yara

0 (0)

A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionthreat-detectionsecurity-researchthreat-intelligencefile-analysis
java2yara Logo

java2yara

0 (0)

A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support.

Malware Analysis
Free
javayararule-generationbinary-analysisthreat-intelligence
YARALYZER Logo

YARALYZER

0 (0)

Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-analysisfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyararegexbinary-security
InQuest YARA Rules Logo

InQuest YARA Rules

0 (0)

A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.

Threat Management
Free
yarapowershellmalware-analysisthreat-huntingincident-response
Detection and Hunting Signatures Logo

Detection and Hunting Signatures

0 (0)

A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context

Network Security
Free
snortyaraclamavrule-engine
CobaltStrikeScan Logo

CobaltStrikeScan

0 (0)

Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.

Threat Management
Free
cobalt-strikedll-injectionmemory-analysisyarawindows-security
YARA Rules for ProcFilter Logo

YARA Rules for ProcFilter

0 (0)

YARA rules for ProcFilter to detect malware and threats

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginethreat-detectionmalware-detection
YARA Matches Correspondance Array (YMCA) Logo

YARA Matches Correspondance Array (YMCA)

0 (0)

Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-analysisyararule-enginebinary-analysis
YARA for Visual Studio Code Logo

YARA for Visual Studio Code

0 (0)

YARA extension for Visual Studio Code with code completion and snippets

Malware Analysis
Free
yara
yarAnalyzer Logo

yarAnalyzer

0 (0)

yarAnalyzer creates statistics on a yara rule set and files in a sample directory, generating tables and CSV files, including an inventory feature.

Threat Management
Free
yarafile-analysisstatisticsinventory
YaraScanner Logo

YaraScanner

0 (0)

Microservice for scanning files with Yara

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisyarafile-scanningfile-management
KLara Logo

KLara

0 (0)

KLara is a distributed system written in Python that helps Threat Intelligence researchers hunt for new malware using Yara.

Malware Analysis
Free
yarathreat-intelligencepython
ocaml-yara Logo

ocaml-yara

0 (0)

OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification

Malware Analysis
Free
yaracybersecurityfile-scanning
malscan Logo

malscan

0 (0)

Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts.

Digital Forensics
Free
malware-detectionmemory-analysisyarapythonmalware-analysis
mkYARA Logo

mkYARA

0 (0)

Automate the process of writing YARA rules based on executable code within malware.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysismalware-analysisyararule-generationdisassembly
dnYara Logo

dnYara

0 (0)

A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-researchbinary-analysissecurity-research
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures Logo

FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures

0 (0)

FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity

Threat Management
Free
snortyaraiocclamavrulethreat-hunting
BinaryAlert Logo

BinaryAlert

0 (0)

A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams.

Malware Analysis
Free
awss3yarafile-analysisincident-response
Plyara Logo

Plyara

0 (0)

Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginerule-parserpythonlibraryscript
PasteHunter Logo

PasteHunter

0 (0)

A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information.

Threat Management
Free
yarafile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Yabin Logo

Yabin

0 (0)

Yabin creates Yara signatures from malware to find similar samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-analysisbinary-analysiswhitelist
FireEye Red Team Tool Countermeasures Logo

FireEye Red Team Tool Countermeasures

0 (0)

A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.

Threat Management
Free
rule-enginethreat-intelligencesnortyaraclamav
libyara.NET Logo

libyara.NET

0 (0)

A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell.

Malware Analysis
Free
csharppowershellyaradotnet
YARA-Signatures Logo

YARA-Signatures

0 (0)

A collection of public YARA signatures for various malware families.

Threat Management
Free
yaramalwaresignaturethreat-intelligencesecurity-research
yaraScanParser Logo

yaraScanParser

0 (0)

A parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file to help maximize benefits and automate parsing of Yara Scan Service results.

Threat Management
Free
yaramalware-detectionfile-analysis
Yara VirusTotal Commenter Logo

Yara VirusTotal Commenter

0 (0)

Scan files with Yara, match findings to VirusTotal comments.

Threat Management
Free
yaravirus-totalfile-scanningmalware-detectionrule-based-scanning
YALIH YALIH Logo

YALIH YALIH

0 (0)

A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.

Honeypots
Free
appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara
YaraManager Logo

YaraManager

0 (0)

A web-based manager for Yara rules, allowing for storage, editing, and management of Yara rules.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-management
Elastic Security YARA Rules Logo

Elastic Security YARA Rules

0 (0)

Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.

Threat Management
Free
yarathreat-huntingincident-responsemalware-analysissignature-based-detection
Yobi Logo

Yobi

0 (0)

Yara Based Detection for web browsers

Application Security
Free
yarabrowser-securitymalware-detection
Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository Logo

Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository

0 (0)

Repository of scripts, signatures, and IOCs related to various malware analysis topics.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarethreat-huntingiocyarathreat-intelligenceincident-response
Forager Logo

Forager

0 (0)

Forager is a threat intelligence tool that simplifies the retrieval, storage, and maintenance of threat data with a user-friendly interface and support for various data sources.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-feedthreat-datathreat-inteliocyara
Yara Manager Logo

Yara Manager

0 (0)

A program to manage yara ruleset in a database with support for different databases and configuration options.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-managementdatabasesqlitemysql
YARA-Signator Logo

YARA-Signator

0 (0)

Automatic YARA rule generation for malware repositories.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-analysisbinary-analysissignature-generationrule-generationx86
YaYaGen Logo

YaYaGen

0 (0)

Automatic YARA rule generator based on Koodous reports with limited false positives.

Threat Management
Free
malwareyarasignature-generation
YAIDS Logo

YAIDS

0 (0)

A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS

Network Security
Free
intrusion-detectionyarapcapnetwork-securitymulti-threaded
Yara Decompressor Logo

Yara Decompressor

0 (0)

Tool for decompressing malware samples to run Yara rules against them.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysiscompressionyararule-enginefile-analysisbinary-security
Yara4Pentesters Logo

Yara4Pentesters

0 (0)

A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information

Offensive Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisforensic-analysisincident-responsepentestingyara
Yara Rules by Malgamy Logo

Yara Rules by Malgamy

0 (0)

Collection of Yara rules for file identification and classification

Threat Management
Free
yarafile-analysismalware-detection
YARI Logo

YARI

0 (0)

A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching.

Offensive Security
Free
yaradebuggerrustinteractivebinary-analysisreverse-engineering
Malpedia's YARA-Signator Rules Logo

Malpedia's YARA-Signator Rules

0 (0)

Repository of automatically generated YARA rules from Malpedia's YARA-Signator with detailed statistics.

Threat Management
Free
yarathreat-intelligencethreat-detection
YARA package for Sublime Text Logo

YARA package for Sublime Text

0 (0)

YARA plugin for Sublime Text with syntax highlighting and snippets.

Miscellaneous
Free
yarasyntax-highlightingrule-writing
YARA Rules Collection Logo

YARA Rules Collection

0 (0)

Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.

Threat Management
Free
malwareyarasignaturethreat-intelligenceincident-responseforensicsthreat-hunting
Rapid7 Labs Repository Logo

Rapid7 Labs Repository

0 (0)

A curated collection of Sigma & Yara rules and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) for threat detection and malware identification.

Threat Management
Free
iocyarasigmathreat-detection
Signature-Base Logo

Signature-Base

0 (0)

YARA signature and IOC database for LOKI and THOR Lite scanners with high quality rules and IOCs.

Threat Management
Free
yaraiocthreat-intelligence
Yara File Checker Logo

Yara File Checker

0 (0)

A library for checking potentially malicious files and archives using YARA and making a decision about their harmfulness.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysismalware-detectionyararule-basedfile-scanning
yaramod Logo

yaramod

0 (0)

Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface.

Application Security
Free
yararule-engineparserc++pythonpip
NodeYara Logo

NodeYara

0 (0)

Yara module for Node.js

Malware Analysis
Free
yaranodejsbinary-analysisrule-enginescannerfile-scanning
YAYA - Yet Another Yara Automaton Logo

YAYA - Yet Another Yara Automaton

0 (0)

Automatically curate open-source Yara rules and run scans with YAYA.

Threat Management
Free
yarascanningdockergo
a-ray-grass Logo

a-ray-grass

0 (0)

YARA module for supporting DCSO format bloom filters with hashlookup capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
yarahash-lookupbinary-analysis
Yara Python ICAP Server Logo

Yara Python ICAP Server

0 (0)

ICAP Server with Yara scanner for URL and content.

Network Security
Free
yaraurl-scanningrule-based-scanning
yara_zip_module Logo

yara_zip_module

0 (0)

A yara module for searching strings inside zip files

Malware Analysis
Free
yarafile-analysis
yara-rust Logo

yara-rust

0 (0)

Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaravirus-totalrule-enginebinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Canadian Centre for Cyber Security CCCS YARA Specification Logo

Canadian Centre for Cyber Security CCCS YARA Specification

0 (0)

Define and validate YARA rule metadata with CCCS YARA Specification.

Malware Analysis
Free
yarayara-rulesmitre-attackthreat-intelligence
im0rtp3's Yara rule repository Logo

im0rtp3's Yara rule repository

0 (0)

A collection of Yara rules licensed under the DRL 1.1 License.

Threat Management
Free
yararulerepositorymalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
statiStrings Logo

statiStrings

0 (0)

A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-researchrule-writingmalware-detectionhunting
findcrypt-yara Logo

findcrypt-yara

0 (0)

IDA Pro plugin for finding crypto constants

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbinary-securitycryptoida-proyara
Yara Validator Logo

Yara Validator

0 (0)

A tool for validating and repairing Yara rules

Vulnerability Management
Free
yara
yaraMail Logo

yaraMail

0 (0)

A Yara scanner for IMAP feeds and saved streams, extracting attachments and scanning them with chosen Yara rule files.

Network Security
Free
yararule-based-scanning
HAWK Logo

HAWK

0 (0)

Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara
vim-yara Logo

vim-yara

0 (0)

Syntax, indent, and filetype detection for YARA rule files with auto-indenting and error display in quickfix window.

Miscellaneous
Free
yaraplugin
DailyIOC Logo

DailyIOC

0 (0)

A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.

Threat Management
Free
iocaptyara
Malware Indicators of Compromise Logo

Malware Indicators of Compromise

0 (0)

Provides indicators of compromise (IOCs) to combat malware with Yara and Snort rules.

Threat Management
Free
iocmalwareyarasnortthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
go-yara Logo

go-yara

0 (0)

Go bindings for YARA with installation and build instructions.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaragobinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Shotgunyara Logo

Shotgunyara

0 (0)

A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-researchthreat-analysisrule-engine
ReversingLabs YARA Rules Logo

ReversingLabs YARA Rules

0 (0)

Official repository of YARA rules for threat detection and hunting

Threat Management
Free
yarathreat-detectionmalware-detectionbinary-analysisfile-analysisrule-engine
Yara-Scanner Logo

Yara-Scanner

0 (0)

Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecburp-suiteyarapythonscannerweb-security
LOKI Logo

LOKI

0 (0)

LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection.

Threat Management
Free
iocyaraindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis
yara-parser Logo

yara-parser

0 (0)

A Go library for manipulating YARA rulesets with the ability to programatically change metadata, rule names, and more.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginerule-parser
Static File Analyzer (SFA) Logo

Static File Analyzer (SFA)

0 (0)

A tool for deep analysis of malicious files using ClamAV and YARA rules, with features like scoring suspect files, building visual tree graphs, and extracting specific patterns.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysismalware-analysisclamavyaradocker
VolatilityBot Logo

VolatilityBot

0 (0)

VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securitymemory-analysisautomationcode-injectionyara
Yara Rule Generator Logo

Yara Rule Generator

0 (0)

A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.

Threat Management
Free
yaramalware-analysisrule-generationthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
FARA Logo

FARA

0 (0)

FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.

Training and Resources
Free
yarayara-rulestrainingsecurity-analysisbinary-analysis
yara_repo Logo

yara_repo

0 (0)

Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionyararule-enginethreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
Hyara Logo

Hyara

0 (0)

Hyara is a plugin that simplifies writing YARA rules with various convenient features.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-writingpluginida-promalware-analysis
VT_RuleMGR.py Logo

VT_RuleMGR.py

0 (0)

Tool for managing Yara rules on VirusTotal

Threat Management
Free
virus-totalyararule-managementmalware-analysisthreat-intelligence
Yara Signatures Logo

Yara Signatures

0 (0)

A collection of Yara signatures for identifying malware and other threats

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionbinary-analysisfile-scanning
Rastrea2r Logo

Rastrea2r

0 (0)

A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseiocendpoint-securityyararestful-api
Androguard module for Yara Logo

Androguard module for Yara

0 (0)

Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.

Application Security
Free
androguardandroid-securityyarastatic-analysismobile-security
ida_yara Logo

ida_yara

0 (0)

A Python script for scanning data within an IDB using Yara

Malware Analysis
Free
idayarabinary-analysisfile-analysishex-dump
YaraParser Logo

YaraParser

0 (0)

Python 3 tool for parsing Yara rules with ongoing development.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-parserbinary-analysisthreat-intelligencesecurity-analysis
Yara Rules Project Logo

Yara Rules Project

0 (0)

A repository of Yara signatures under the GNU-GPLv2 license for the cybersecurity community.

Threat Management
Free
yararulessignaturemalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
ProcFilter Logo

ProcFilter

0 (0)

ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments.

Threat Management
Free
windowsyaramalware-analysisevent-log
base64_substring Logo

base64_substring

0 (0)

A tool for malware analysts to search through base64-encoded samples and generate yara rules.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyara
ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) Logo

ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool)

0 (0)

ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) is a tool that helps in analyzing Windows event logs for malware detection.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
event-log-analysismalware-detectionyarawindows-event-logsincident-responsedigital-forensics
Yara Station Logo

Yara Station

0 (0)

Management portal for LoKi scanner with centralized database for scanning activities.

Malware Analysis
Free
yarascanner
YaraGuardian Logo

YaraGuardian

0 (0)

A Django web interface for managing Yara rules with features like search, categorization, and bulk edits.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-managementdjangoweb-interface
YarG for Yara Logo

YarG for Yara

0 (0)

IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.

Application Security
Free
idayarapluginrule-generationx86
YaraSharp Logo

YaraSharp

0 (0)

C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support.

Threat Management
Free
yarapattern-matchingfile-scanningcsharp
ocaml-yara by Elastic Logo

ocaml-yara by Elastic

0 (0)

OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine for integrating YARA scanning capabilities into OCaml projects

Vulnerability Management
Free
yaramalware-detectionfile-scanningsecurity-tool
PyaraScanner Logo

PyaraScanner

0 (0)

A multithreaded YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos.

Malware Analysis
Free
incident-responsemalwareyarascannerincident-response-toolmalware-analysis
Spyre Logo

Spyre

0 (0)

A simple, self-contained modular host-based IOC scanner for incident responders.

Threat Management
Free
iocyarascannerincident-response
yarGen Logo

yarGen

0 (0)

A generator for YARA rules that creates rules from strings found in malware files while removing strings from goodware files.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware
Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit Logo

Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit

0 (0)

A toolkit for forensic analysis of network appliances with YARA decoding options and frame extraction capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
network-securityforensic-toolyarapcapmemory-forensics
YARA-sort Logo

YARA-sort

0 (0)

A tool for sorting YARA rules based on metadata.

Miscellaneous
Free
yararule-management
Yara-Rules Repository Logo

Yara-Rules Repository

0 (0)

Repository of YARA rules for Trellix ATR blogposts and investigations

Malware Analysis
Free
yararulemalwarehunting
Mquery Logo

Mquery

0 (0)

Blazingly fast Yara queries for malware analysts with an analyst-friendly web GUI.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisyaradockerfile-analysisdigital-forensics
YARA IDA Processor Logo

YARA IDA Processor

0 (0)

A tool for processing compiled YARA rules in IDA.

Malware Analysis
Free
idayarapluginbinary-analysis
THOR Lite Logo

THOR Lite

0 (0)

A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Endpoint Security
Free
iocyarascannerfile-systemgo
Yara Scanner Logo

Yara Scanner

0 (0)

A tool for tracking, scanning, and filtering yara files with distributed scanning capabilities.

Threat Management
Free
yarafile-scanningdirectory-scanning
yextend Logo

yextend

0 (0)

A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
yarafile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patchingpattern-matchingrule-based
Alterix Logo

Alterix

0 (0)

Converts Sigma and Yara rules to CRYPTTECH's SIEM query language.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
sigmayarasiemsecurity-operations