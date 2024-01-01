122 tools and resources
A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.
Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration.
A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths.
Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.
Generates a YARA rule to match basic blocks of the current function in IDA Pro
A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.
A project providing open-source YARA rules for malware and malicious file detection
Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts
A semi-automatic tool to generate YARA rules from virus samples.
A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease.
A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.
A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents.
Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla.
A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.
Generate Yara rules from function basic blocks in x64dbg.
A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input
Repository for detection content with various types of rules and payloads.
A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware
YARA syntax highlighting for Gtk-based text editors
A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work.
A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support.
Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context.
A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.
A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context
Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.
YARA rules for ProcFilter to detect malware and threats
Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples
YARA extension for Visual Studio Code with code completion and snippets
yarAnalyzer creates statistics on a yara rule set and files in a sample directory, generating tables and CSV files, including an inventory feature.
Microservice for scanning files with Yara
KLara is a distributed system written in Python that helps Threat Intelligence researchers hunt for new malware using Yara.
OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification
Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts.
Automate the process of writing YARA rules based on executable code within malware.
A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features.
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity
A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams.
Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.
A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information.
Yabin creates Yara signatures from malware to find similar samples.
A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.
A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell.
A collection of public YARA signatures for various malware families.
A parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file to help maximize benefits and automate parsing of Yara Scan Service results.
Scan files with Yara, match findings to VirusTotal comments.
A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.
A web-based manager for Yara rules, allowing for storage, editing, and management of Yara rules.
Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.
Yara Based Detection for web browsers
Repository of scripts, signatures, and IOCs related to various malware analysis topics.
Forager is a threat intelligence tool that simplifies the retrieval, storage, and maintenance of threat data with a user-friendly interface and support for various data sources.
A program to manage yara ruleset in a database with support for different databases and configuration options.
Automatic YARA rule generation for malware repositories.
Automatic YARA rule generator based on Koodous reports with limited false positives.
A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS
Tool for decompressing malware samples to run Yara rules against them.
A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information
Collection of Yara rules for file identification and classification
A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching.
Repository of automatically generated YARA rules from Malpedia's YARA-Signator with detailed statistics.
YARA plugin for Sublime Text with syntax highlighting and snippets.
Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.
A curated collection of Sigma & Yara rules and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) for threat detection and malware identification.
YARA signature and IOC database for LOKI and THOR Lite scanners with high quality rules and IOCs.
A library for checking potentially malicious files and archives using YARA and making a decision about their harmfulness.
Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface.
Yara module for Node.js
Automatically curate open-source Yara rules and run scans with YAYA.
YARA module for supporting DCSO format bloom filters with hashlookup capabilities.
ICAP Server with Yara scanner for URL and content.
A yara module for searching strings inside zip files
Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning.
Define and validate YARA rule metadata with CCCS YARA Specification.
A collection of Yara rules licensed under the DRL 1.1 License.
A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.
IDA Pro plugin for finding crypto constants
A tool for validating and repairing Yara rules
A Yara scanner for IMAP feeds and saved streams, extracting attachments and scanning them with chosen Yara rule files.
Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.
Syntax, indent, and filetype detection for YARA rule files with auto-indenting and error display in quickfix window.
A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.
Provides indicators of compromise (IOCs) to combat malware with Yara and Snort rules.
Go bindings for YARA with installation and build instructions.
A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.
Official repository of YARA rules for threat detection and hunting
Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.
LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection.
A Go library for manipulating YARA rulesets with the ability to programatically change metadata, rule names, and more.
A tool for deep analysis of malicious files using ClamAV and YARA rules, with features like scoring suspect files, building visual tree graphs, and extracting specific patterns.
VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings.
A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.
FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.
Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.
Hyara is a plugin that simplifies writing YARA rules with various convenient features.
Tool for managing Yara rules on VirusTotal
A collection of Yara signatures for identifying malware and other threats
A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.
A Python script for scanning data within an IDB using Yara
Python 3 tool for parsing Yara rules with ongoing development.
A repository of Yara signatures under the GNU-GPLv2 license for the cybersecurity community.
ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments.
A tool for malware analysts to search through base64-encoded samples and generate yara rules.
ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) is a tool that helps in analyzing Windows event logs for malware detection.
Management portal for LoKi scanner with centralized database for scanning activities.
A Django web interface for managing Yara rules with features like search, categorization, and bulk edits.
IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.
C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support.
OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine for integrating YARA scanning capabilities into OCaml projects
A multithreaded YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos.
A simple, self-contained modular host-based IOC scanner for incident responders.
A generator for YARA rules that creates rules from strings found in malware files while removing strings from goodware files.
A toolkit for forensic analysis of network appliances with YARA decoding options and frame extraction capabilities.
A tool for sorting YARA rules based on metadata.
Repository of YARA rules for Trellix ATR blogposts and investigations
Blazingly fast Yara queries for malware analysts with an analyst-friendly web GUI.
A tool for processing compiled YARA rules in IDA.
A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS.
A tool for tracking, scanning, and filtering yara files with distributed scanning capabilities.
A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.
Converts Sigma and Yara rules to CRYPTTECH's SIEM query language.