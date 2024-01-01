container-security

42 tools and resources

NEW

CloudDefense.AI Logo

CloudDefense.AI

0 (0)

CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.

Cloud and Container Security
Commercial
cloud-auditcloud-security-auditcontainer-securitycloud-configurationcloud-compliancesecurity-platformapi-security
Anchore Enterprise Logo

Anchore Enterprise

0 (0)

Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.

Cloud and Container Security
Commercial
sbomsoftware-supply-chaindevsecopscontainer-securitycompliancedevopssecurity-orchestrationcloud-native
kube-hunter Logo

kube-hunter

0 (0)

kube-hunter hunts for security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters.

Vulnerability Management
Free
kuberneteskubernetes-securitycontainer-securitycloud-securityvulnerability-scanning
Falco Rules Logo

Falco Rules

0 (0)

A repository of pre-defined detections for security threats and abnormal behaviors in Falco.

Network Security
Free
appsecauditingcompliancecontainer-securitysyscalls
YaraHunter Logo

YaraHunter

0 (0)

YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbinary-securitycontainer-securitydockerfile-analysis
Conmachi Container Scanner Logo

Conmachi Container Scanner

0 (0)

Conmachi is a Golang tool for scanning container environments for security issues.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-securitysecurity-auditgolang
MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool Logo

MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool

0 (0)

Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool leveraging FOSS tools to query and validate security-related settings.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kuberneteskubernetes-securitycloud-securitycloud-nativecontainer-security
oscap-docker Logo

oscap-docker

0 (0)

Tool for assessing compliance and running vulnerability scans on Docker images.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-securitydockercompliance
Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug Logo

Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug

0 (0)

Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockercontainer-securitynetwork-security

Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code

0 (0)

A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-securitysecuritycode-security
gVisor Logo

gVisor

0 (0)

gVisor is an application kernel that provides isolation for running sandboxed containers.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
appseccontainer-securitydockerkuberneteslinuxruntime-security
SIFT Logo

SIFT

0 (0)

Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevopsdevsecops
Dockerfiles for Testing Logo

Dockerfiles for Testing

0 (0)

Create Docker container images for testing and long-term use.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockercontainer-securitydevopsdevsecopscloud-security
Troje Logo

Troje

0 (0)

Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotcontainer-securityattack-vectorproof-of-concept
Kubernetes Network Policy Recipes Logo

Kubernetes Network Policy Recipes

0 (0)

Contains various use cases of Kubernetes Network Policies and sample YAML files.

Network Security
Free
kubernetescloud-securitycloud-nativecontainer-security
go-pillage-registries Logo

go-pillage-registries

0 (0)

A tool for pillaging Docker registries to extract image manifests and configurations.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockerregistryimage-managementcontainer-securitygo
Cloud Academy Logo

Cloud Academy

0 (0)

Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.

Training and Resources
Free
endpoint-protectioncloud-securityendpoint-securitythreat-huntingincident-responsecontainer-security
SecretScanner Logo

SecretScanner

0 (0)

A tool that finds unprotected secrets in container images or file systems, matching against a database of 140 secret types.

Vulnerability Management
Free
secret-managementcontainer-securitydata-security
Kubesploit Logo

Kubesploit

0 (0)

A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamcontainer-securityc2command-and-controlgolangkubernetespost-exploitation
Strelka Logo

Strelka

0 (0)

Real-time, container-based file scanning system for threat hunting and incident response.

Threat Management
Free
file-analysisthreat-huntingthreat-detectionincident-responsecontainer-securityfile-scanning
mhn-core-docker Logo

mhn-core-docker

0 (0)

A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.

Honeypots
Free
dockerhoneypothpfeedscowrienetwork-securitycontainer-security
Banyan Collector Logo

Banyan Collector

0 (0)

A framework to analyze container images and gather useful information.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-securitydockerstatic-analysiscontainer-orchestration
kube2iam Logo

kube2iam

0 (0)

Redirects EC2 metadata API traffic to a container that retrieves temporary AWS credentials and proxies other calls to the EC2 metadata API.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-securityiamkubernetescontainer-security
Dockerscan Logo

Dockerscan

0 (0)

A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments

Vulnerability Management
Free
dockerdocker-securitycontainer-securitynetwork-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit
Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine Logo

Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine

0 (0)

Learn how to secure applications in Kubernetes Engine by granting varying levels of privilege based on requirements.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetessecurityaccess-controlpod-securitycontainer-securityapparmor
Buildah Logo

Buildah

0 (0)

A tool for building Open Container Initiative (OCI) container images with various functionalities.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-securitydockerimage-managementimage-securityoci
Sysdig Logo

Sysdig

0 (0)

Sysdig is a system visibility tool with native container support.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
container-security
Understanding Docker container escapes Logo

Understanding Docker container escapes

0 (0)

Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockerkubernetescontainer-securityexploitsecurity-assessment
Harpoon Logo

Harpoon

0 (0)

A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking

Offensive Security
Free
container-securitycontainer-orchestrationhackingsecurity
Weave Scope Logo

Weave Scope

0 (0)

Weave Scope automatically generates a map of your application for troubleshooting and monitoring Docker & Kubernetes.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockercontainer-securitycontainer-orchestration
ASH - The Automated Security Helper Logo

ASH - The Automated Security Helper

0 (0)

A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorautomationawscloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevsecops
Capsicum Logo

Capsicum

0 (0)

A security framework for process isolation and sandboxing based on capability-based security principles.

Miscellaneous
Free
security-frameworkcontainer-security
k-rail Logo

k-rail

0 (0)

A workload policy enforcement tool for Kubernetes with various supported policies and configuration options.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetescontainer-securitysecurity-policies
Bubblewrap Logo

Bubblewrap

0 (0)

A setuid implementation of a subset of user namespaces, providing a way to run unprivileged containers without requiring root privileges.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-security
Clair Logo

Clair

0 (0)

An open source project for static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers

Vulnerability Management
Free
container-securitydockerocivulnerability-scanningstatic-analysis
Docker's Actuary Logo

Docker's Actuary

0 (0)

Docker's Actuary automates security best-practices checks for Docker containers.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockersecuritycompliancebest-practicescontainer-securitydevsecops
Dagda Logo

Dagda

0 (0)

A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers

Vulnerability Management
Free
dockersecurityvulnerability-scanningmalware-detectioncontainer-securitydevsecops
Ramblings from Jessie: Setting the Record Straight: containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs Logo

Ramblings from Jessie: Setting the Record Straight: containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs

0 (0)

A blog post discussing the differences between Solaris Zones, BSD Jails, VMs, and containers, with the author arguing that containers are not a real thing.

Training and Resources
Free
container-securitycontainerizationdevopsinfrastructuresecurity
Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) Logo

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT)

0 (0)

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) is a tool for testing security of container environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycontainer-securitydockerawsgcpsecurity-testingpentest
Dirtyc0w Docker POC Logo

Dirtyc0w Docker POC

0 (0)

Utilizes dirtyc0w kernel exploit for privilege escalation in a Docker container.

Offensive Security
Free
dockerprivilege-escalationexploitapparmorcontainer-security
Docker Explorer Logo

Docker Explorer

0 (0)

Forensics tool for exploring offline Docker filesystems.

Digital Forensics
Free
dockerfilesystemforensicscontainer-securityfile-system-analysisdigital-forensics
Bane Logo

Bane

0 (0)

Custom AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers with file globbing.

Miscellaneous
Free
apparmordockercontainer-security