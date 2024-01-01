NEW

YaraHunter 0 ( 0 ) YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securitycontainer-securitydockerfile-analysis

Troje 0 ( 0 ) Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives. Honeypots Free honeypotcontainer-securityattack-vectorproof-of-concept

SecretScanner 0 ( 0 ) A tool that finds unprotected secrets in container images or file systems, matching against a database of 140 secret types. Vulnerability Management Free secret-managementcontainer-securitydata-security

mhn-core-docker 0 ( 0 ) A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot. Honeypots Free dockerhoneypothpfeedscowrienetwork-securitycontainer-security

Dockerscan 0 ( 0 ) A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments Vulnerability Management Free dockerdocker-securitycontainer-securitynetwork-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit

Sysdig 0 ( 0 ) Sysdig is a system visibility tool with native container support. SIEM and Log Management Free container-security

Harpoon 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking Offensive Security Free container-securitycontainer-orchestrationhackingsecurity

Capsicum 0 ( 0 ) A security framework for process isolation and sandboxing based on capability-based security principles. Miscellaneous Free security-frameworkcontainer-security

Bubblewrap 0 ( 0 ) A setuid implementation of a subset of user namespaces, providing a way to run unprivileged containers without requiring root privileges. Cloud and Container Security Free container-security

Clair 0 ( 0 ) An open source project for static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers Vulnerability Management Free container-securitydockerocivulnerability-scanningstatic-analysis

Dagda 0 ( 0 ) A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers Vulnerability Management Free dockersecurityvulnerability-scanningmalware-detectioncontainer-securitydevsecops