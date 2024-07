InfinityAI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service offered by Check Point Software Technologies. It combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities to provide comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration. Key features include: - ThreatCloud AI: Leverages 50+ AI engines and big data from millions of sensors to stop phishing, ransomware, DNS, and malware attacks, delivering a high catch rate for known and unknown threats. - Infinity Copilot: An AI assistant that helps automate tasks, provide expert guidance, and offer data-based insights, reducing task resolution time by up to 90%. - Comprehensive threat intelligence to stay ahead of sophisticated AI-fueled cyber threats. - Consistent prevention across clouds, mobile, IoT, networks, and endpoints, with IoCs shared across the entire stack in less than two seconds.