Malware Analysis

260 tools and resources

Tags in this Category
Inlyse Logo

Inlyse

A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds

Malware Analysis
Commercial
malware-detectionaisecurity-platformmachine-learningcyber-securityantivirus
BruteXSS Logo

BruteXSS

A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningweb-securityweb-application-securitysecurity-testing
Findsploit Logo

Findsploit

Find exploits in local and online databases instantly

Malware Analysis
Free
exploitexploit-database
weaponised-XSS-payloads Logo

weaponised-XSS-payloads

A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1

Malware Analysis
Free
xsspayloadjavascriptsecurity-testing
Vaya-Ciego-Nen Logo

Vaya-Ciego-Nen

A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssblind-xssvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testingweb-security
xssor2 Logo

xssor2

A tool for testing and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssjavascriptsecurity-testingvulnerability-exploitationweb-app-security
findom-xss Logo

findom-xss

A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner

Malware Analysis
Free
xssscannervulnerabilityproof-of-concept
XSSCon Logo

XSSCon

A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
xssxss-scannerweb-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-research
jwt-cracker Logo

jwt-cracker

A simple JWT token brute force cracker

Malware Analysis
Free
jwtjwt-security
XXEinjector Logo

XXEinjector

Automate the exploitation of XXE vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
xxevulnerability-exploitationpenetration-testingsecurity-research
SQLi-Hunter Logo

SQLi-Hunter

A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecappsec-toolsql-injectionvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security
Dalfox Logo

Dalfox

Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssscannerautomationsecurity-researchweb-security
GitHunter Logo

GitHunter

A tool for searching a Git repository for interesting content

Malware Analysis
Free
gitrepositorysearch
qsfuzz Logo

qsfuzz

A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security
XSStrike Logo

XSStrike

A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssxss-scannerfuzzingpayload-generation
Blinder Logo

Blinder

A Python library for automating time-based blind SQL injection attacks

Malware Analysis
Free
sql-injectionpenetration-testingsecurity-research
Andor Logo

Andor

A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang

Malware Analysis
Free
sql-injectiongolang
fuzz.txt Logo

fuzz.txt

A GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarefile-analysisfuzzing
DOMdig Logo

DOMdig

DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecappsec-toolxssxss-scanner
Nosey Parker Logo

Nosey Parker

A command-line program for finding secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisgitsecurity-audit
ysoserial Logo

ysoserial

A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadeserializationvulnerabilityexploitpayloadsecurity-research
