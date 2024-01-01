260 tools and resources
A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
Find exploits in local and online databases instantly
A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1
A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
A tool for testing and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner
A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities
A simple JWT token brute force cracker
Automate the exploitation of XXE vulnerabilities
A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications
Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation.
A tool for searching a Git repository for interesting content
A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities
A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
A Python library for automating time-based blind SQL injection attacks
A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
A GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats
DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications
A command-line program for finding secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history.
A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.