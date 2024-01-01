Machinae is a tool for collecting intelligence from public sites/feeds about various security-related pieces of data.
Cortex is an open source and free software created by TheHive Project to help SOCs, CSIRTs, and security researchers analyze observables such as IP addresses, email addresses, URLs, domain names, files, or hashes at scale through a Web interface. It allows for both manual and bulk analysis, automation via the Cortex REST API, and easy creation of custom analyzers.
Automatically curate open-source Yara rules and run scans with YAYA.
Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.
A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.
A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity.
BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API.