Cortex is an open source and free software created by TheHive Project to help SOCs, CSIRTs, and security researchers analyze observables such as IP addresses, email addresses, URLs, domain names, files, or hashes at scale through a Web interface. It allows for both manual and bulk analysis, automation via the Cortex REST API, and easy creation of custom analyzers.