IRM-2022

A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.

RTIR

Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.

Megatron

A System for Abuse- and Incident Handling with log file analysis capabilities.

Incident Response Flowchart

A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.

Blue Team Handbook: Incident Response Edition: A condensed field guide for the Cyber Security Incident Responder

A condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, covering incident response processes, attacker tactics, and practical techniques for handling incidents.

