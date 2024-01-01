application-security

15 tools and resources

NEW

Acra

0 (0)

Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection

Miscellaneous
Free
database-securityintrusion-detectiondata-protectionapplication-security
InsightAppSec

0 (0)

Dynamic application security testing tool for identifying and fixing web application vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Commercial
appsecapplication-securityweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanning
Deep Instinct for Endpoints

0 (0)

Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
ransomware-preventionendpoint-securityapplication-security
Docker Security - Quick Reference

0 (0)

A book that helps improve Docker security by covering risks and countermeasures

Miscellaneous
Free
dockerdocker-securityapplication-security
NodeSecure

0 (0)

Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
nodejssecurity-monitoringapplication-securityjavascriptopen-sourcecybersecurity
The Matasano Crypto Challenges

0 (0)

A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security

Application Security
Free
cryptographyapplication-securityencryptiondecryptionhashing

OWASP Application Security Wiki

0 (0)

A comprehensive online resource for application security knowledge

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapplication-securitythreat-modelingowasp
OpenRASP

0 (0)

OpenRASP directly integrates its protection engine into the application server by instrumentation, providing context-aware protection and detailed stack trace logging.

Application Security
Free
appsecapplication-securityinstrumentationforensic-analysisweb-application-securitylinux
Themis

0 (0)

Themis provides strong, usable cryptography for busy people.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographydata-securityapplication-security
Hacksplaining

0 (0)

Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecapparmorappsecapplication-securitybug-bountycompliance
OpenIAM

0 (0)

OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
identity-and-access-managementiampamapplication-securityintegration
Curiefense

0 (0)

Curiefense is an application security platform that protects against various threats and offers community involvement.

Application Security
Free
appsecapplication-securitydockersecurity-platform

OWASP Foundation

0 (0)

A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.

Vulnerability Management
Free
owaspsecurity-standardsapplication-securitysoftware-securitytrainingcommunity
OWASP News

0 (0)

OWASP offers essential resources and community support to enhance application security.

Blogs and News
Free
owaspapplication-securitysecurity-standardsopen-sourcecybersecurity
AWS Shield

0 (0)

AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.

Network Security
Free
ddosawssecuritycloud-securityapplication-securitynetwork-security