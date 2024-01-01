15 tools and resources
Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection
Dynamic application security testing tool for identifying and fixing web application vulnerabilities.
Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.
A book that helps improve Docker security by covering risks and countermeasures
Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
A comprehensive online resource for application security knowledge
OpenRASP directly integrates its protection engine into the application server by instrumentation, providing context-aware protection and detailed stack trace logging.
Themis provides strong, usable cryptography for busy people.
Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.
OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.
Curiefense is an application security platform that protects against various threats and offers community involvement.
A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.
OWASP offers essential resources and community support to enhance application security.
AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.