CrowdStrike Falcon InsightXDR

CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution that provides comprehensive protection against cyber threats. It combines advanced endpoint security capabilities with native AI and machine learning to detect and respond to sophisticated attacks in real-time. Key features include: - Endpoint protection with next-gen antivirus, device control, and firewall management - Automated threat intelligence and indicators of attack (IOAs) for proactive threat hunting - AI-powered detection and response - Managed threat hunting service with 24/7 monitoring and remediation - Incident response services for post-breach investigation and recovery