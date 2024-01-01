RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2

FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity
RedHunt OS aims to be a one stop shop for all your threat emulation and threat hunting needs by integrating attacker's arsenal as well as defender's toolkit to actively identify the threats in your environment. Base Machine: Lubuntu-18.04 x64 Tool Setup: Caldera Atomic Red Team Nmap CrackMapExec Metasploit Responder Zap ADRecon Threat HUNTing: Kolide Fleet ELK (Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana) Stack Open Source Intelligence (OSINT): Maltego Recon-ng Datasploit theHarvestor Threat Intelligence: Yeti Harpoon Reporting: Asciinema Flameshot CherryTree VM Download Link: Release v2: http://bit.ly/RedHunt-OS-v2
LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection.
Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.
A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.
A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity.
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.