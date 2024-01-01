script

usbdeath Logo

usbdeath

0 (0)

usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.

Digital Forensics
Free
usbforensicanti-forensicbashscript
Yara-Repo Logo

Yara-Repo

0 (0)

Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararulesresourcesscriptcollection
CIS Benchmarks Audit Logo

CIS Benchmarks Audit

0 (0)

A Python script to check system compliance against CIS Benchmarks with customizable options.

Miscellaneous
Free
ciscompliancesecurity-auditpythonscript
Domain Logo

Domain

0 (0)

Setup script for Regon-ng

Offensive Security
Free
reconnaissancednsscript
Plyara Logo

Plyara

0 (0)

Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginerule-parserpythonlibraryscript
Cognito Scanner Logo

Cognito Scanner

0 (0)

A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation

Application Security
Free
awssecurityscriptprivilege-escalation
AD Build Script Logo

AD Build Script

0 (0)

A fully automated AD build script that configures a domain fully with adjustable XML files.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
automationscriptconfiguration
Windows 10/11 Hardening Script Logo

Windows 10/11 Hardening Script

0 (0)

Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.

Security Operations
Free
windowssecurityscriptsecurity-professionalswindows-security
MDE-AuditCheck Logo

MDE-AuditCheck

0 (0)

Script to verify audit settings for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint in GPO.

Miscellaneous
Free
endpoint-securitygroup-policyscriptauditing
Windows-10-Hardening Logo

Windows-10-Hardening

0 (0)

A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy

Endpoint Security
Free
windowssecurityprivacyscriptregistry
APT Simulator Logo

APT Simulator

0 (0)

APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows.

Offensive Security
Free
aptwindowsscript
Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC Logo

Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC

0 (0)

A Live Response collection script for Incident Response that automates the collection of artifacts from various Unix-like operating systems.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsescriptforensicsdigital-forensics
Honeypot Setup Script Logo

Honeypot Setup Script

0 (0)

Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotscriptdeploymentsecurity-testingpentesting