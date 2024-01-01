NEW

usbdeath 0 ( 0 ) usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal. Digital Forensics Free usbforensicanti-forensicbashscript

Yara-Repo 0 ( 0 ) Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla. Malware Analysis Free yararulesresourcesscriptcollection

Cognito Scanner 0 ( 0 ) A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation Application Security Free awssecurityscriptprivilege-escalation

MDE-AuditCheck 0 ( 0 ) Script to verify audit settings for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint in GPO. Miscellaneous Free endpoint-securitygroup-policyscriptauditing

Windows-10-Hardening 0 ( 0 ) A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy Endpoint Security Free windowssecurityprivacyscriptregistry