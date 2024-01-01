edr

CrowdStrike Falcon InsightXDR Logo

CrowdStrike Falcon InsightXDR

0 (0)

CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-detection-and-responseedrthreat-huntingincident-responseai
Metasploit Logo

Metasploit

0 (0)

A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
metasploitpenetration-testingvulnerability-managementincident-responsesiemedr
SharpEDRChecker Logo

SharpEDRChecker

0 (0)

SharpEDRChecker scans system components to detect security products and tools.

Offensive Security
Free
endpoint-detectionedrendpoint-security
OODA-driven SOC Strategy Logo

OODA-driven SOC Strategy

0 (0)

Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.

Guides and eBooks
Free
siemsoaredrincident-responseendpoint-securitycyber-security
Sophos Intercept X Logo

Sophos Intercept X

0 (0)

Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityransomware-preventionedrxdrai-powered-security
Heimdal Enterprise Logo

Heimdal Enterprise

0 (0)

Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management.

Endpoint Security
Free
network-securityendpoint-protectionprivileged-access-managementdns-securityedr
Elastic Security Logo

Elastic Security

0 (0)

Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
securityobservabilityelasticsearchaisiemedrcloud-security
Xcitium Enterprise Platform Logo

Xcitium Enterprise Platform

0 (0)

Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityzero-trustedrsocransomware-prevention
WatchGuard EPDR Logo

WatchGuard EPDR

0 (0)

Comprehensive endpoint protection solution providing advanced threat detection, proactive defense, and efficient management.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionthreat-detectionedr