9 tools and resources
CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.
A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.
SharpEDRChecker scans system components to detect security products and tools.
Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.
Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management.
Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.
Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.
Comprehensive endpoint protection solution providing advanced threat detection, proactive defense, and efficient management.