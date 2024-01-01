NEW

BlackWidow 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities Network Security Free appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint

OTE 0 ( 0 ) A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis Digital Forensics Free osintdata-extractiondata-analysisjsoncsv

Golismero 0 ( 0 ) A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources Threat Management Free osintincident-responsethreat-huntingcybersecuritydata-analysis

SpiderFoot 0 ( 0 ) Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot. Vulnerability Management Free osintthreat-intelligenceattack-surface-mappingsecurity-risksopen-source-intelligence

mailspoof 0 ( 0 ) Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing. Specialized Security Free appsecemail-securityspoofingosint

SkypeFreak 0 ( 0 ) A Forensic Framework for Skype with various investigative options. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisdigital-forensicsosintincident-response

Buster 0 ( 0 ) Advanced email reconnaissance tool leveraging public data. Vulnerability Management Free email-securityreconnaissanceosint

Sublist3r 0 ( 0 ) Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines. Offensive Security Free osintsubdomain-enumerationpenetration-testingbug-hunting

Linkedin2username 0 ( 0 ) An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes. Vulnerability Management Free osintsocial-engineeringreconnaissancepenetration-testing

Recog 0 ( 0 ) A recognition framework for identifying products, services, operating systems, and hardware by matching fingerprints against network probes. Digital Forensics Free network-discoveryosintweb-serveropen-source