osint

20 tools and resources

NEW

GitRob Logo

GitRob

0 (0)

A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations

Digital Forensics
Free
githubreconnaissanceosintinfosecsecurity-tool
BlackWidow Logo

BlackWidow

0 (0)

A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities

Network Security
Free
appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint
Manuka by SpaceRaccoon Logo

Manuka by SpaceRaccoon

0 (0)

An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.

Honeypots
Free
blue-teamosinthoneypotreconnaissancecyber-securitythreat-detection
OTE Logo

OTE

0 (0)

A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis

Digital Forensics
Free
osintdata-extractiondata-analysisjsoncsv
Golismero Logo

Golismero

0 (0)

A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources

Threat Management
Free
osintincident-responsethreat-huntingcybersecuritydata-analysis
Cloud_enum Logo

Cloud_enum

0 (0)

Multi-cloud OSINT tool for enumerating public resources in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloudosintawsazuresecurity-assessment
Operator Handbook: Red Team + OSINT + Blue Team Reference Logo

Operator Handbook: Red Team + OSINT + Blue Team Reference

0 (0)

A detailed manual for cybersecurity professionals focusing on red team, OSINT, and blue team strategies.

Training and Resources
Free
red-teamosintblue-team
SpiderFoot Logo

SpiderFoot

0 (0)

Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.

Vulnerability Management
Free
osintthreat-intelligenceattack-surface-mappingsecurity-risksopen-source-intelligence
RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2 Logo

RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2

0 (0)

A Linux distribution designed for threat emulation and threat hunting, integrating attacker and defender tools for identifying threats in your environment.

Threat Management
Free
red-teamthreat-huntingosintthreat-intelligenceincident-responsesecurity-testing
mailspoof Logo

mailspoof

0 (0)

Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecemail-securityspoofingosint
SkypeFreak Logo

SkypeFreak

0 (0)

A Forensic Framework for Skype with various investigative options.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensic-analysisdigital-forensicsosintincident-response
Buster Logo

Buster

0 (0)

Advanced email reconnaissance tool leveraging public data.

Vulnerability Management
Free
email-securityreconnaissanceosint
OSINT Omnibus Logo

OSINT Omnibus

0 (0)

An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.

Offensive Security
Free
osintresearchcommand-line-toolpythonopen-source

botvrij.eu

0 (0)

Freely available network IOCs for monitoring and incident response

Threat Management
Free
iocincident-responsenetwork-securityidsmisposint
Maigret The Commissioner Logo

Maigret The Commissioner

0 (0)

Online Telegram bot for collecting information on individuals from various websites.

Offensive Security
Free
osintinfosecbotweb-scraping
Sublist3r Logo

Sublist3r

0 (0)

Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines.

Offensive Security
Free
osintsubdomain-enumerationpenetration-testingbug-hunting
Linkedin2username Logo

Linkedin2username

0 (0)

An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.

Vulnerability Management
Free
osintsocial-engineeringreconnaissancepenetration-testing
Recog Logo

Recog

0 (0)

A recognition framework for identifying products, services, operating systems, and hardware by matching fingerprints against network probes.

Digital Forensics
Free
network-discoveryosintweb-serveropen-source
LinkedInt Logo

LinkedInt

0 (0)

A LinkedIn reconnaissance tool for gathering information about companies and individuals on the platform.

Vulnerability Management
Free
osintreconnaissance
BlueBox Malware Analysis Box and Cyber Threat Hunting Logo

BlueBox Malware Analysis Box and Cyber Threat Hunting

0 (0)

Open Source Intelligence solution for threat intelligence data enrichment and quick analysis of suspicious files or malware.

Threat Management
Free
osintthreat-intelligencemalware-analysisfile-analysisyara-rulesmachine-learning