StreamAlert is a serverless, real-time data analysis framework empowering users to ingest, analyze, and alert on data from any environment. It is used by computer security teams to scan terabytes of log data daily for incident detection and response. Rules are written in Python, logs and alerts can be retroactively searched, and deployment is automated and secure by design. It supports dozens of log types, has a collection of community rules, and is fully open source and customizable.