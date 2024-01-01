A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.
StreamAlert is a serverless, real-time data analysis framework empowering users to ingest, analyze, and alert on data from any environment. It is used by computer security teams to scan terabytes of log data daily for incident detection and response. Rules are written in Python, logs and alerts can be retroactively searched, and deployment is automated and secure by design. It supports dozens of log types, has a collection of community rules, and is fully open source and customizable.
A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.
SysmonSearch makes event log analysis more effective by aggregating Microsoft Sysmon logs and providing detailed analysis through Elasticsearch and Kibana.
A community-led project focused on standardizing security event logs.
ElastAlert is a framework for alerting on anomalies in Elasticsearch data.
Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.
IBM QRadar is a SIEM solution for real-time threat detection.