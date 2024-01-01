NEW

GCPBucketBrute 0 ( 0 ) A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation Offensive Security Free gcpenumerationprivilege-escalation

Terrascan 0 ( 0 ) Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms. Application Security Free appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning