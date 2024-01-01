12 tools and resources
An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.
A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.
IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.
A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation
Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.
Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.
Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.
Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.
SOPS is an editor of encrypted files supporting various formats and encryption methods.
Monitors AWS and GCP accounts for policy changes and alerts on insecure configurations, with support for OpenStack and GitHub monitoring.
Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) is a tool for testing security of container environments.