Prowler

An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.

Cloud and Container Security
awsazuregcpkubernetessecurity-auditcomplianceincident-responsehardeningforensics
Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.

Training and Resources
cloud-securityincident-responsethreat-huntinglog-analysiscloud-forensicsgcp
IAM Zero

IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.

IAM & Credential Management
iamleast-privilegecloud-securityawsgcpazurekubernetes
GCPBucketBrute

A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation

Offensive Security
gcpenumerationprivilege-escalation
CloudSploit by Aqua

Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securitycloud-complianceawsazuregcpocigithubcompliance
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite)

Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.

Cloud and Container Security
auditcloud-securityawsgcpazurepenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
Terrascan

Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.

Application Security
appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning
HAWK

Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.

Malware Analysis
appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara
Cloudmarker

Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.

Cloud and Container Security
cloudcloud-compliancecloud-securityazuregcp
SOPS

SOPS is an editor of encrypted files supporting various formats and encryption methods.

Data Protection and Cryptography
encryptionkmsawsgcpazure
Security Monkey

Monitors AWS and GCP accounts for policy changes and alerts on insecure configurations, with support for OpenStack and GitHub monitoring.

Cloud and Container Security
awsgcpcloud-securitygithubcloud-compliance
Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT)

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) is a tool for testing security of container environments.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securitycontainer-securitydockerawsgcpsecurity-testingpentest