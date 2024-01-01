Blogs and News

57 tools and resources

Tags in this Category
analysisappsecautomationbackdoorbest-practicesblogcertificationclicloud-securitycommunitycompliancecyber-securitycyber-threatscybercrimecybersecuritydata-protectionfirewallgithubgovernanceincident-responseinfosecjavascriptlog-analysismalwaremicrosoftmicrosoft-365network-securitynewsnewsletternpmoffensive-securitypackage-managerpenetration-testingpenetration-testing-frameworkpodcastred-teamreportingreporting-toolrepositoryresearchrisk-managementsearchsearch-enginesecurity-assessmentsecurity-communitysecurity-operationssecurity-professionalssecurity-solutionssecurity-testingsecurity-vulnerabilitythreat-intelligencetraining

FEATURED

Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

5.0 (2)

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Blogs and News
Free
infoseccybersecuritynewsletter
Mandos Way Logo

Mandos Way

5.0 (2)

Mandos Way provides strategic cybersecurity insights, particularly in AI implementation and leadership.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityai

Feature Your Cybersecurity Product

Showcase your innovative cybersecurity solution to our dedicated audience of security professionals.

Reach out!

NEW

SANS Internet Storm Center Logo

SANS Internet Storm Center

0 (0)

A collaborative platform that gathers and analyzes security data to help professionals identify and mitigate cyber threats.

Blogs and News
Free
firewalllog-analysissecurity-communitysecurity-professionalsnetwork-security
Microsoft Security Blog Logo

Microsoft Security Blog

0 (0)

A cybersecurity blog from Microsoft, featuring articles and guides on various security topics, including AI, threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityblogmicrosoftsecurity-solutionsthreat-intelligenceincident-responsecloud-security
InfoRisk Today Logo

InfoRisk Today

0 (0)

InfoRisk Today is a key resource for news and insights on information risk management and cybersecurity education.

Blogs and News
Free
compliancecybercrimegovernanceinfosecrisk-management

PCMag's Security Watch

0 (0)

PCMag's Security Watch offers timely insights and reviews on security software and technologies.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurity
State of Security Logo

State of Security

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-assessmentpenetration-testing-framework
Security Affairs Logo

Security Affairs

0 (0)

Security Affairs provides comprehensive insights into global cybersecurity threats and protective measures.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritycybercrime
Security Week Logo

Security Week

0 (0)

A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynewsdata-protectionrisk-managementsecurity-operations
Bleeping Computer Logo

Bleeping Computer

0 (0)

A customizable offensive security reporting solution for pentesters and red teamers to generate detailed reports of their findings and vulnerabilities.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingreportingsecurity-testingoffensive-securityred-team

ComDroid

0 (0)

A technology-focused blog discussing innovations in painting and the importance of expert painters.

Blogs and News
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecurity
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

5.0 (2)

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Blogs and News
Free
infoseccybersecuritynewsletter
Threatpost Logo

Threatpost

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for penetration testing and red teaming.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securitysecurity-assessmentreporting-tool
Cybersecurity Ventures Logo

Cybersecurity Ventures

0 (0)

Cybersecurity Ventures is a leading research and market intelligence firm providing insights, news, and analysis on the cybersecurity industry.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityresearchnews
Infosec Resources Logo

Infosec Resources

0 (0)

Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertification
npm Blog Archive: Reported malicious module: getcookies Logo

npm Blog Archive: Reported malicious module: getcookies

0 (0)

Report on a malicious module posing as a cookie parsing library on npm blog archive.

Blogs and News
Free
npmmalwarebackdoorpackage-managersecurity-vulnerabilityjavascript
Dark Reading Logo

Dark Reading

0 (0)

Dark Reading is a trusted online community for cybersecurity professionals, offering news, analysis, and insights on the latest cyber threats, technologies, and best practices.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritycommunitynewsanalysiscyber-threatsbest-practices
Graham Cluley Logo

Graham Cluley

0 (0)

Graham Cluley offers expert cybersecurity insights and commentary through various media including podcasts and speaking engagements.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityinfosecpodcast
BadCyber Logo

BadCyber

0 (0)

A curated list of important security news, helping readers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in cybersecurity.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynewsblogcyber-securityinfosec
github-search Logo

github-search

0 (0)

A collection of tools to perform searches on GitHub.

Blogs and News
Free
githubsearchclirepositorysearch-engine
CSO Online Logo

CSO Online

0 (0)

A leading online publication providing news, analysis, and insights on cybersecurity, IT leadership, and technology trends.

Blogs and News
Free
infoseccybersecurity
Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog Logo

Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog

0 (0)

Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog provides expert insights and tools for securing SaaS applications and cloud documents for IT and security teams.

Blogs and News
Free
cloud-securitymicrosoft-365
CIO Logo

CIO

0 (0)

A leading technology media brand providing news, analysis, and opinion on IT leadership and digital transformation.

Blogs and News
Free
infoseccybersecurity
1
23