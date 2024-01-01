57 tools and resources
Mandos Way provides strategic cybersecurity insights, particularly in AI implementation and leadership.
A collaborative platform that gathers and analyzes security data to help professionals identify and mitigate cyber threats.
A cybersecurity blog from Microsoft, featuring articles and guides on various security topics, including AI, threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response.
InfoRisk Today is a key resource for news and insights on information risk management and cybersecurity education.
PCMag's Security Watch offers timely insights and reviews on security software and technologies.
Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.
Security Affairs provides comprehensive insights into global cybersecurity threats and protective measures.
A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.
A customizable offensive security reporting solution for pentesters and red teamers to generate detailed reports of their findings and vulnerabilities.
Cybersecurity Ventures is a leading research and market intelligence firm providing insights, news, and analysis on the cybersecurity industry.
Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.
Report on a malicious module posing as a cookie parsing library on npm blog archive.
Dark Reading is a trusted online community for cybersecurity professionals, offering news, analysis, and insights on the latest cyber threats, technologies, and best practices.
Graham Cluley offers expert cybersecurity insights and commentary through various media including podcasts and speaking engagements.
A curated list of important security news, helping readers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in cybersecurity.
A collection of tools to perform searches on GitHub.
A leading online publication providing news, analysis, and insights on cybersecurity, IT leadership, and technology trends.
Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog provides expert insights and tools for securing SaaS applications and cloud documents for IT and security teams.
A leading technology media brand providing news, analysis, and opinion on IT leadership and digital transformation.