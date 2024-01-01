Blue Team Handbook: Incident Response Edition: A condensed field guide for the Cyber Security Incident Responder

The Blue Team Handbook is a condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, security engineers, and InfoSec professionals. It covers essential information on incident response processes, attacker tactics, common tools, network analysis, indicators of compromise, and more. The book is designed to share real-life experience and provide practical techniques for handling incidents. The handbook includes topics such as: - Incident response process - How attackers work - Common tools for incident response - Methodology for network analysis - Indicators of compromise - Windows and Linux analysis processes - Tcpdump usage examples - Snort IDS usage - Packet headers The updated version 2.2 includes a new chapter on Indicators of Compromise, revised table formats, and dozens of updated and expanded paragraphs.