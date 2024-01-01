Blue Team Handbook: Incident Response Edition: A condensed field guide for the Cyber Security Incident Responder

A comprehensive guide to Python 3 syntax, features, and resources in a single image.
The Blue Team Handbook is a condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, security engineers, and InfoSec professionals. It covers essential information on incident response processes, attacker tactics, common tools, network analysis, indicators of compromise, and more. The book is designed to share real-life experience and provide practical techniques for handling incidents. The handbook includes topics such as: - Incident response process - How attackers work - Common tools for incident response - Methodology for network analysis - Indicators of compromise - Windows and Linux analysis processes - Tcpdump usage examples - Snort IDS usage - Packet headers The updated version 2.2 includes a new chapter on Indicators of Compromise, revised table formats, and dozens of updated and expanded paragraphs.
Comprehensive cheat sheet for SQLite SQL injection techniques and payloads.
Collection of recent infosec/hacking videos from conferences.
Security cheatsheets to aid penetration testers and security enthusiasts in remembering useful but not frequently used commands.
Free cyber security training and resources for career development.
A comprehensive guide to Nessus, a vulnerability scanner, covering data directories, binary directories, logs directories, plugin directories, advanced settings, API, and good practices.